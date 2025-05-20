Ethan Allen Offers Peace of Mind for Pet Owners with Stylish, Durable Pet-Friendly Fabrics

Ethan Allen, a leader in classic and contemporary home furnishings, announces the launch of a thoughtfully curated selection of pet-friendly fabrics designed to blend style, comfort, and practicality—perfect for today’s pet-loving households.

Crafted to meet the unique challenges pets can bring into the home, these fabrics are treated with Scotchgard™ for enhanced durability and stain resistance. The collection allows pet owners to enjoy elegant, stylish furniture—without the worry of muddy paws or fur-covered cushions.

The Scotchgard™ treatment forms a protective barrier that repels spills and resists stains caused by common pet accidents. Whether dealing with a tipped water bowl or an unexpected mishap, clean-up is simple and effective—helping upholstery stay fresh and looking new for longer.

Beyond stain resistance, the fabrics are tightly woven to withstand everyday wear and tear, including potential scratches or snags from claws. These high-performance materials are engineered to endure without compromising on appearance or comfort.

Another thoughtful feature is pet hair resistance. Thanks to the fabric’s treated surfaces, fur doesn't cling easily—making it easier to maintain with just a vacuum or a quick wipe-down.

As a design-driven brand, Ethan Allen ensures that functionality never comes at the expense of aesthetics. The pet-friendly fabric range is available in a wide variety of colors, textures, and patterns, allowing customers to find upholstery that complements any room and personal style.

With this innovative collection, Ethan Allen empowers pet owners to create beautiful, pet-friendly spaces without compromise. Visit Ethan Allen UAE in-store or online to explore the full range.

About Ethan Allen:

Represented in the UAE by the Alabbar Retail Group, Ethan Allen is a renowned American furniture and home décor brand with over 90 years of heritage. Founded in 1932 in Beecher Falls, Vermont, the brand is known for its timeless craftsmanship, innovative design, and exceptional quality.

A global leader in the furniture industry, Ethan Allen offers a wide range of products that combine form and function, enabling customers to create elegant, personalized living spaces. In the UAE, Ethan Allen showrooms are located on Sheikh Zayed Road and in Dubai Hills Mall.

