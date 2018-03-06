Experience the ultimate beauty extravaganza as MyBeautyFest kicks off

MyBeautyFest, a one of a kind beauty extravaganza, is set to make the UAE the ultimate destination for beauty enthusiasts, as it returns to Dubai on March 9th and 10th 2018 in Burj Park, Downtown Dubai.

MyBeautyFest will be the region’s biggest beauty event, bringing together international celebrities, the industry’s leading influencers, bloggers and an unrivaled selection of beauty brands from across the globe to Dubai.

MyBeautyFest is the definitive destination for all things beauty related allowing the community a fantastic platform to experience and connect with the latest trends and the best in the industry.

Suitable for the mother and daughter, and designed for the beauty obsessed and social media savvy audience in mind, visitors to MyBeautyFest will experience an extensive range of activities developed to satisfy a diverse range of interests.

Throughout the weekend, there will be celebrity meet and greets with the likes of Sheikha Beauty, make-up classes with professional make-up artists such as Nina Ubhi and Sabrina Tubic, master classes, professionally curated panel discussions, beauty brands showing off their products, interactive sessions, product launches, music and entertainment, along with numerous competitions and prizes.

Make-up students will race against time to create award winning looks, guests can learn from each other and share beauty experiences, access exclusive interviews, take part in beauty challenges and enjoy on-stage performances, all in one central location.

Over the two-day event, there will be a series of engaging and interesting panel talks featuring Hrush Achemyan (Styledbyhrush), Fouz Al Fahad (Therealfouz) and Farhana Bodi (FarhanaBodi), just to name a few. Beauty fans can hear all about the latest trends, the ins-and-outs of the beauty industry and attend a fantastic talk on empowering women, providing attendees exclusive insight industry information and great top-tips.

The confirmed celebrity and beauty expert panel talks are as follows:

• A Beautiful Revolution: Mana Muffin, Saadiya Rahman, Nina Ubhi, DBZ Dutch and Sabrina Tubic

• The Future is Female: Hrush Achemyan, Fouz Alfahad and ElJammi

• Hijab Culture = Pop Culture: Manal Rustom, Alia Khan and Arfah Shahid - moderated by The Tempest

• Be Your Own Boss – John Park, Lisa Lazarua and Semia Azaiz

• The Women of the World: Farhana Patel, Tamara Al Gabbani, Tamara Jamal, Zeynab El-Helw and Rhea Jacobs

The beauty doesn’t end there: MAC, the world’s leading professional make-up authority, have been announced as the event’s headline sponsor.

Throughout the two-day event, the go-to make-up brand will share their expertise on the main stage, support the informative masterclass sessions, provide live demos and offer an extensive range of activities that have been designed to satisfy all of the beauty addicts that are attending.

Celebrating diversity and individuality, while always being at the forefront of fashion and beauty trendsetting, MAC will also be revealing an exclusive new launch of their Prep & Prime Fix and Shade Extensions - offering beauty guests a special first look at the new cult-favourite hydrating mist.

Tickets can be purchased from Platinum List as well as www.Mybeautyfest.com and Virgin Megastore, available now. General admissions cost AED 150, providing access to all beauty onsite activations and experience. Celebrity Masterclass tickets start from AED 1050. Opening times on both days from 12pm-10pm for the main event. For more information and all the latest news about MyBeautyFest visit www.mybeautyfest.com.