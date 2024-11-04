Expo City Dubai kicks off 2024-2025 event season with 7,000+ turnout across sports, wellness, entertainment and music

Expo City Dubai enjoyed an exciting start to its 2024-2025 season, welcoming more than 7,000 visitors to a variety of events across sports, wellness, entertainment, music and culinary experiences throughout the weekend.

The city was packed with visitors of all ages with the first of Al Wasl Weekends – Expo City’s new entertainment programme taking place every weekend in November – coinciding with the three-day Fitness Hub at Expo City Dubai, a central feature of Dubai Fitness Challenge.



Al Wasl Weekends continues on 8-10 November, as Friday night brings an open-air music experience with a fresh line-up of DJs at THE TRELLIS. On Saturday, guests are invited to savour a delectable culinary journey with Brunch City 2.0 – The Dome Edition, and Sunday offers a family-friendly day of wellness, including organic produce at the Harvest Festival. For further information, please visit www.expocitydubai.com.

