Victoria Beckham 'honoured' Duchess Meghan wore her design on Christmas Day

By Bang

Victoria Beckham shared her joy that Duchess Meghan wore one of her designs on Christmas day and said she looked "so beautiful" in her eponymous label.

The 37-year-old royal stepped out in one of the 44-year-old designer's creations when she and her husband Prince Harry joined his family for a traditional church service at Sandringham on Christmas morning and the former Spice Girls singer thought the ex-'Suits' star looked "so beautiful" in the outfit.

Speaking on 'Live! With Ryan and Kelly' she said: "I mean she looked so beautiful, it was such a lovely surprise to wake up to on Christmas morning, you know, I think she's such a beautiful, strong and wonderful woman - so it was a huge honour!"

The Duchess of Sussex wore a deep navy Wool-Blend Midi Dress and with a matching coat, both by Victoria, and teamed it with one of her bags and a fascinator too.

The designer attended the former actress' wedding with husband David Beckham, 43, at St. George's Chapel, Windsor in May last year and Victoria has previously said Meghan's wedding dress was "absolutely beautiful".

Victoria praised the custom boatneck, silk Givenchy gown - designed by Clare Waight Keller - which the royal wore to the ceremony.

She gushed: "I thought she looked absolutely beautiful. It really suited her. I thought it was perfect for her. And Harry looked great.

"It was such a beautiful, incredible wedding. It was just the best day. They looked so happy, and everybody was just so happy for them. Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman, who really loves him. It felt very real, very honest."