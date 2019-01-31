When Yami tripped on the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

By Sanskriti Media

Yami Gautam tripped and almost fell down when she was walking the ramp on the first day of the Lakme Fashion Week.

The actress who has been a successful face for many brands even before her film debut walking the ramp many a time, however put on a brave face and completed the walk for Gauri and Nainika.

“I know you wanted to ask me that question. It can happen to anyone. I am sure I am not the first one,” she says.

But her confidence was back in a jiffy. “You know that you have to complete and finish the walk with as much confidence and attitude. The whole idea is you don’t let it come on your face. You feel a lot better when you finish it and come back,” says the Uri actress.

Yami was wearing a nude outfit going into pink with a floral one shoulder. But her personal style is far different. “The paparazzi make sure that the personal style is seen all over. I am comfortable with tees and track pants something that is basic and comfortable. The same goes for my make up as well. Even if I am working or out at a casual dinner or party, I keep the make-up basic and apply lots of mascara. If it is a very formal party, I leave it to the experts. But I don’t do anything heavy. I like my skin to breathe if I can see my freckles, I think it is a very good make up. I literally count my freckles after the make-up and if I can see them, then I am fine,” she smiles.