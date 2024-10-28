Flight Attendant Reveals the Best and Worst Seats on the Plane

Selecting the right seat on a plane can make all the difference for a comfortable journey. Virgin Australia flight attendant Rosie Awad, with a decade of experience, shares her top pick and the seats she avoids when flying as a passenger. Her advice sheds light on maximizing comfort, ease, and a little extra space on the popular Boeing 737-800.

For Rosie, the best seat is Row 5 by the window. "It’s perfect," she explains. “You get to enjoy wing views, extra legroom, and there are no emergency exit responsibilities. Plus, you can stow a bag under the seat in front, are among the first rows served during the flight, and it’s close to the exit for a faster disembarkation.” According to her, these features make Row 5 the top choice for convenience and comfort.

However, not all seats are equally appealing. Rosie points to the back row and seats near lavatories as the least desirable, given their limited recline, foot traffic, and proximity to bathroom odors. She also notes that the 1R jump seat, used by crew near the front, can be awkward due to the direct eye contact with passengers, sometimes creating a “staring contest” effect.

In addition, another flight attendant, Cierra Mist, recently shared tips on how travelers might secure an upgrade to first class. Her advice includes being friendly with the flight crew, as simple gestures like offering snacks can go a long way. Cierra also explains that passengers seated toward the back might be moved forward if the plane is unbalanced. Lastly, those with emergency-response skills—like doctors or firefighters—can mention their profession to the crew, as this might increase their chances of a seat upgrade or a spot in an exit row with extra legroom.

These insights offer a fresh look at how strategic seating choices and a bit of courtesy can enhance your flight experience, and, if you're lucky, might even land you an upgrade!

