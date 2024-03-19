Floward celebrates mothers with special “Moms Day Off” initiative

In celebration of Mother’s Day, Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and UK, announces the launch of its Mother’s Day initiative "Moms Day Off”, which aims to give mothers a well-deserved break from their daily responsibilities and allow them to relax and indulge in some pampering.

Floward collaborated with several social media influencers for this heartfelt initiative, where they will dedicate a special day to honour and celebrate their mothers. This may involve taking on a day’s worth of their mother’s responsibilities around the house, enjoying a shopping spree together, or indulging in a weekend getaway. The entire process will be documented on Floward’s social media through the hashtag #MomsDayOff to showcase the genuine reactions of the mothers and inspire their followers to join in on celebrating their own mothers.

Moreover, Floward prepared special gifts for the influencers to gift their mothers, to make the day extra special and memorable for everyone.

This initiative, part of Floward’s ongoing campaign, “Works Like Magic,” aligns with the company’s mission to create memorable moments, provide pleasant surprises, and strengthen family bonds among its clients.

This activation will not only bring attention to the importance of self-care for mothers but also highlight the convenience and variety of gifts available on the Floward app. Customers can choose from a wide range of flowers, jewellery, chocolates, and other gifts to surprise their mothers on this special day.

Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.

About Floward:

Founded in 2017, Floward is the preferred online flowers and gifts destination in the MENA region that offers a wide range of fresh-cut flowers and a variety of accessories for every occasion. Floward procures flowers from the best farmers and growers around the world which are arranged by a team of florists and delivered to the customer through its last-mile delivery fleet.

www.floward.com

----

For any media inquiry contact:

Nai Issa on +965 60064186 and nissa@floward.com

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.