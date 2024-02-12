Floward invites you to “simply” express your love with new Valentine’s Day campaign

Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and UK, has announced the launch of its 2024 Valentine’s Day Campaign dubbed “Romance is Simpler with Floward.”

This Valentine’s Day, Floward took the celebration of love to a new level by unveiling an unforgettable experience. The company set up large screens designed to mimic a heart-shaped gift card, across different well-known locations in its countries of operations. These unique installations will offer visitors the opportunity to convey memorable messages to one another. What makes this gesture unique is the immediate display of these messages on the screens, transforming individual sentiments into grand public declarations of love.

Furthermore, the installations were complemented with a romantic backdrop, providing a perfect setting for visitors to capture their heartfelt moments together. Visitors will also be able to receive digital copies of their photos instantly by providing their contact information.

Floward’s Valentine’s Day activities did not stop at that, it also placed classic convertible cars decorated with flowers and Floward’s signature giant teddy bear where it also gave away roses to the visitors.

Through these initiatives, Floward is not only celebrating Valentine’s Day but also creating an emotional and personal connection amongst visitors, making it a memorable experience.

To further amplify the spirit of love, Floward will also launch a social media contest, inviting participants to share their captured moments and messages online using the hashtag #RomanceisSimpler.

Floward also launched its special Valentine’s Day collection featuring an array of vibrant flower bouquets and vases, alongside a selection of gift bundles in collaboration with local and international brands, allowing clients to convey their feelings “simply” with Floward.

Visit Floward’s website to shop their Valentine’s Day collection at www.floward.com.

Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.



www.floward.com



