Floward Pledges 10% of Pink Collection Sales to Support Breast Cancer Patients in the UAE

Through this initiative, Floward reaffirms its commitment to raising awareness, promoting early detection, and supporting local communities in the fight against breast cancer.

Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and the UK, has launched its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign in the UAE by pledging 10% of sales from its Pink October collection to support breast cancer patients. The contribution will be donated to Al Jalila Foundation, a prominent organization dedicated to advancing medical research and supporting breast cancer patients in the UAE.

In addition to the Pink October campaign, Floward was proud to be part of the Al Habtoor Polo Club's Ladies' Charity Cup event on October 26th. Floward will decorate the media wall with its signature floral designs and present winner bouquets during the event, creating an elegant and meaningful atmosphere for this important cause.

Earlier this month, Floward also supported MumzWorld’s wellness event on October 14th, gifting single rose arrangements to guests. This small yet thoughtful gesture aimed to celebrate the strength and resilience of women as they focus on their health and well-being.

Floward Chairman and CEO, Mr. Abdulaziz B. Al Loughani, said: “We are honored to contribute to the impactful work of the Al Jalila Foundation through our Pink October campaign. By supporting local organizations and participating in events we aim to inspire positive action and continue our efforts to make a meaningful difference in the fight against breast cancer.”

Through these initiatives, Floward continues to demonstrate its dedication to not only providing top-quality gifting solutions but also championing important social causes that resonate with the communities it serves.

Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.

