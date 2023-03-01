Expo City Dubai offers stunning settings for iftar and suhoor this Ramadan

By E247

From corporate iftars and suhoors at the magical Surreal water feature to a communal table that weaves its way through the Mobility District, Expo City Dubai will welcome visitors with a range of unique experiences this holy month.

The Surreal corporate iftar, hosted by Address Hotels, offers an extensive buffet and live cooking stations in an uplifting setting, featuring a synchronised music and water experience for a memorable sunset iftar meal.

Groups of diners can also enjoy a sharing-style menu at the Mobility District’s lively communal iftar table, with Punjabi-inspired dishes from Khaojee by Rohit Ghai; a celebration of Lebanese ingredients and flavours courtesy of Chef Athanasios Kargatzidis from the award-winning Baron and Friends, and Khaleeji dishes from popular Saudi Arabian restaurant Dukhnaah. The culinary journey will culminate in special Ramadan desserts from Bread Ahead – famed for its generously filled doughnuts – and Lilly’s Café, creators of the popular stuffed vegan ‘floozie’ cookies.

Prices for both iftars start at AED 250 per person (free for children aged six and under, and half price for 12 and under), and at AED 225 for suhoor. Surreal also offers the option to book the whole space with premium packages available on request. Non-corporate bookings are accepted at Surreal water feature for a minimum of 10 persons, while the Mobility District is open to all. À la carte menus will also be available at all outlets from 2000-0100 daily.



Iftars will be served daily throughout the month of Ramadan when the sun sets at around 1800. Bookings are now open. For more details and corporate reservations, contact Ramadan.reservations@expocitydubai.ae, or WhatsApp +971 54 246 7188 or reserve through the Eat App.

Other dining options on offer as part of Expo City Dubai’s Hai Ramadan festivities, which run from 3 March to 25 April, include food trucks at the bustling night market, where visitors will find a range of tempting street eats including Shawarma Vibes with its classic Middle Eastern fare, burger favourite Pickl, and Al Balah Al Thahabi, Al Fanar and Dolma Plus for traditional Emirati sweets. Fans of Alkebulan, Expo 2020 Dubai’s popular African dining hall, will be pleased to be reunited with the eclectic dining concept adding to the raft of first-rate fare, including healthy and vegan options, from around the globe.

Visitors to Hai Ramadan can soak up the richness and diversity of Islamic culture through workshops, games and family-friendly theatrical shows. The celebrations begin with Haq Al Laila on 3-5 March, where a parade of thoroughbred camels will make its way across the city and children will receive sweets and treats.

Worshippers will also be able to access a dedicated mosque on site for all prayers, including Isha and the later Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers.

Pavilion opening hours during Ramadan will change, with legacy pavilions and Garden in the Sky open from 1100-2300. Playgrounds and the Around the World carousel will be open from 1700-2300. There is no charge to enter Expo City Dubai, including Al Wasl Plaza and the Surreal water feature, but visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the AED 120 Attractions Pass, which includes access to Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and the Vision and Women’s Pavilions.

