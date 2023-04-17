Global Village’s guide for a wonderful Ramadan Suhoor

Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment has curated wonderful Suhoor options for the holy month. With over 250 dining concepts, this guide navigates guests through Global Village’s wide array of flavours that are sure to please all taste buds.

Naseem Beirut offers guests the chance to indulge in delicious Middle Eastern dishes. From mixed grills to shawarmas, this restaurant is ideal for a wholesome Suhoor meal. Those looking for a taste of Turkey for Suhoor, Taksim Restaurant is a must as it offers a wide range of delights for guests. From an endless variety of kebabs to Pide, food lovers can indulge in the authentic flavours of Turkey in Dubai.

Falafel Al Sham kiosk, located just outside the Syria Pavilion at Global Village, is a one-stop-shop for those looking to explore Arabic street food while Bundoo Khan restaurant, a Global Village staple, is notoriously known for its delicious Pakistani cuisine. Guests can enjoy a wide variety of Suhoor options that include Behari Boti, Haleem and Qeema, all freshly made in-house.

If all the above is still not enough, guests can also travel across the world at The Floating Market in Global Village, which promises to be a haven for those with a craving for delicious Asian cuisine. Seafood lovers will be delighted with the range of fresh and sumptuous seafood dishes on offer from Tom Yum Fried Rice to Thai Mussels.

For those looking to have more of a sweet Suhoor, the Railway Market in Global Village promises to impress. With over 30 outlets offering a variety of sweets, ice cream, pastries, and confectionery, guests will be spoilt for choice.

And lastly, for those who can’t make up their minds and are sometimes hard to please, Happiness Street is the go-to spot for endless options at one place. With delicious street food from all around the world, guests can treat themselves with popular bites like speciality burgers, dynamite shrimps, and even a 60cm pizza slice.

Global Village is the perfect foodie destination that is sure to satisfy and cater to everyone's taste buds. Guests can stroll around the park and experience the Ramadan Wonders from 6 pm until 2 am exclusively during the Holy Month.

The leading multicultural family destination continues to welcome its guests daily during Season 27 until 30th April 2023.

