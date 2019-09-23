Taste the Island of Ireland like never before

By Staff

Taste the Island, the first extensive festival of food and beverage experiences to be showcased in Ireland, invites visitors to immerse themselves in modern Irish cuisine, from September 6th until November 30th.

Set to be the world's longest-running foodie festival across both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, it includes a massive focus on farm-to-table and sea-to-fork dining. The festival promises to bring visitors on a culinary journey like no other, celebrating Ireland’s local food and beverage produce and highlighting world famous homegrown ingredients. Guests can expect to participate in hands-on cooking classes and experience a range of local food tours that personify the richly steeped history of the country’s cuisine.



Explore with Food Tours

Galway Food Tours takes place for the duration of Taste the Island, running every Saturday and Sunday in Ireland’s cultural capital, Galway City.

Visitors will delve into the history of the cobbled streets while getting the chance to explore some of Galway’s culinary hotspots, meet artisanal producers and sample their homegrown products.

Tours will visit award-winning restaurants, where visitors will learn about the region’s freshest produce, such as the Native Galway Oysters, while soaking up the alluring atmosphere of the west.

Daytime and evening tours are available, while those looking to explore the west in a more adventurous way can opt for an action-packed food and cycling tour.



Locally Lasting Flavours

For visitors looking to taste some of Ireland’s most exquisite dishes and locally sourced ingredients, a trip to Sage Restaurant in Midelton, County Cork should be on the cards. Located in Ireland’s friendliest city, Cork, Sage celebrates local produce with the majority of its ingredients being sourced within 12 miles of the restaurant.

The pasture-fed meats and free-range roaming poultry come from the lush farmland and dedicated farmers of Midleton. Fresh fish is caught daily off the East Coast of Cork and when seasons allow, vegetables, fruits and herbs are foraged and served.

Brilliant Bites

At Guinness Storehouse, in Ireland’s thriving capital city, Dublin, visitors are promised a multi-sensory tasting journey Guinness Storehouse will run Seafest from September 1st to November 30th, bringing the best of seafood and beverage pairings to life, offering ticketed feast nights where guests can savour in the delicious pairings whilst in-house storytellers discuss the history of Irish seafood as a national cuisine.

Seafests will be truly spectacular and curated especially for those looking to get the truly authentic Taste the Island experience.



Winterfell Walking Food Tours

The Enniskillen Taste Experience takes place from July 1st to November 30th and promises to cater to all taste buds. The walking tour is set to start at the beautiful and historic Enniskillen Castle, located in Northern Ireland, where guests will be guided through the island town meeting locals and sampling over 25 different products.

The interactive tour will allow visitors to experience the delightfully delicious local cuisine, such as freshly baked sourdough bread and scones, ice cream from the freshest milked cows and local beverages. Guests will be enthralled with the chance to see one of the most famous Game of Thrones doors, situated in the famous 125-year-old Victorian bar, Blakes Of The Hollow while on the jam-packed walking tour.