In response to recent reports that some European countries have allowed insects to be added to food, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in the UAE has confirmed that all food products sold in the country's markets are subject to strict controls to ensure that they meet the requirements of Islamic law.

The Ministry emphasized that all food products must be free from any substance that violates the provisions of "Halal" in Islamic law. Technical Regulation No. 1-2055 on Halal Food stipulates that all insects and worms, with the exception of locusts, are non-Halal food, and therefore not permitted for consumption in the UAE. In cases where insects or their extracts are used as an ingredient in food products, a "Halal" certificate must be obtained, which is issued based on the fatwas issued by the competent authorities in the country.

The Ministry also stressed that the country's markets are free of products that contain insects and their parts, and that the regulatory authorities ensure compliance with the approved requirements and standards through periodic and sudden inspections of food warehouses, outlets, and restaurants in the region. The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has confirmed that its inspection teams are working to follow up on all food products imported through border crossings and to ensure their safety and compliance with the approved standards.

The Ministry and the authority also renewed their warning to the public against being misled by food rumors and urged them to obtain information from reliable sources. They emphasized that they provide several channels to receive food and agricultural inquiries, including a government call center, official social networking accounts, and a dedicated website that responds to the most prominent food rumors that are circulated from time to time.

In conclusion, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in the UAE assures the public that all food products sold in the country's markets meet the strict requirements of Islamic law and do not contain any non-Halal substances, including insects and worms, with the exception of locusts. The regulatory authorities continue to work diligently to ensure the safety and compliance of all food products in the region, and the public is urged to seek information from reliable sources and to avoid being misled by food rumors.

