From Autism to Wealth: Bill Gates Reveals the Hidden Side of His Life

In his new memoir, Source Code, believed to be the first of three books he plans to publish, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates delves into deeply personal details about his childhood and youth, steering away from his well-documented career in technology and philanthropy.

The book focuses on Gates’ early years in Seattle during the 1960s, exploring his complicated relationship with his parents and the friendships that ultimately led to the founding of the software giant, according to The Washington Post.

In a video interview, Gates discussed his motivations for writing the memoir, emphasizing that it differs from his previous books, which mainly focused on his philanthropic work.

“It’s been 18 months since we decided to divide the book into multiple parts, which allowed me to talk about my parents, my relationships, and the great luck I’ve had,” Gates said.

He also highlighted the impact of Moore’s Law, which made computing accessible to everyone, and how he and Paul Allen predicted that personal computers would eventually be in every home and office.

Gates, who doesn’t consider himself someone who often looks back, described the process of writing his memoir as a fulfilling experience.

He mentioned that the only time he had previously reflected on his past in detail was when preparing for a legal case, where he had to recall specific details. However, this memoir reflects his entire life, including insights into his childhood and education.

During the research and writing process, Gates was surprised by some of the details revealed in his school records. For instance, when researcher Rob Guth showed him his ninth-grade transcript, Gates was convinced that his grades had been better than what the records indicated. He also spoke about his family’s support, particularly from his sister, who helped him recall family memories.

Gates also touched on his experience working in Congress during the summer of the 1972 McGovern-Nixon election. While he had a brief interest in politics, he considered joining the government, inspired by how the economy was managed and the strength of Congress.

Toward the end of the book, Gates reflects on how, if he had grown up today, he would likely have been diagnosed with autism.

He explained that some of his childhood behaviors, such as an intense focus on specific subjects, were indicative of this. However, he noted that such diagnoses were not common at the time, and his parents supported him positively despite his differences.

Gates also shared how he felt shy about buying a used Porsche in his early twenties, even though he admits he never denied himself material pleasures.

Writing some of the more personal parts of the book, especially those about his relationship with his parents, was difficult, he acknowledged. But in the end, he felt that he had told a true and honest story.

Through this memoir, Bill Gates offers an intimate look into his personal life, beyond the public image of a tech pioneer and one of the world’s wealthiest individuals.

Source: Albayan Newspaper

