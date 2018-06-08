Fujairah to have the biggest world coral reef park

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, and Fujairah Centre for Adventures, FCA, signed today a memorandum of understanding, MoU, for the establishment of the world biggest coral reef park in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The MoU was signed by Sultan Alwan, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Regions Sector at the ministry, and Khamis Al Mamari, FCA Director-General, with Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, in presence.

Alwan said that the project is aimed at bolstering the strategic partnership between the two sides for protecting the marine environment and providing the marine species with sanctuaries.

It is a part of our projects for the 'Year of Zayed' initiatives since late Sheikh Zayed was a pioneer in environmental protection, he added.

"We want also to ensure the sustainability and development of the ecosystems and controlling the impacts of the climatic change," he said.

Al Mamari said that the MoU was signed in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, regarding protection of the marine environment and reserves and attracting more diving lovers to the emirate.

As per the agreement, MOCCAE will provide coral larvae in different types and sizes, technical support, training, logistical support as well as promoting the project across the UAE and the world.

FCA, in association with the competent authorities in the emirate, will identify the locations of the coral reef parks that should be within the boundaries of marine protected areas.

The two parties will form a joint technical team to develop the general outlines of the plan, improvement recommendations and prepare the follow-up reports.