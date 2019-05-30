Glamour Box.. from an idea to a mobile beauty center

By Staff

The friendship between Mai Al Kamidi, Meitha Al Ghurair and Maryam Al Hamili has turned into a business venture by chance.

In one of their meetings, the talk about nail care and the search for quality has transformed from a mere idea to a mobile beauty center called Glamour Box, adopting quality and professional standards, by selecting skillful female specialists, using high-quality materials to provide the best services, and providing female workers with specialized training courses.

Despite of their limited experience in this field, given the different academic specializations of each of them, Mai and her friends have worked hard to achieve the highest quality standards and to provide the best in this field.

She was keen to try female employees wishing to work before employing them to ensure optimal performance of work.

Mai explained that she received a lot of support from her family, friends and relatives to continue with this project, which has begun as a simple idea and has then succeeded and continued as a mobile salon providing specialized beauty services for nail care, covering regions of the emirate of Dubai and serving both women and men, as women are keen to reward their husbands or fathers by taking care of their nails through this mobile salon. This idea has been popular lately and has been accepted by men who are keen to take care of themselves.

She added: “There is always a great demand for these services on Friday mornings, as on this day families meet as a social tradition in the UAE society. Hence, women and girls meet and take care of themselves during the weekly meetings that gather relatives, as personal care is a part of the weekly routine of the girls of the family.”

This idea was born simple and without prior planning during a meeting of friends, turning into a successful project, by which they now aspire to cover broad areas rather than being limited to a specific area. Through diligence, learning and searching for everything new in the UAE and around the world in order to launch it here in the country. They also seek to later add other specialized beauty services such as hair, massage.

Glamour Box has recently participated in the Mother's Day at the press sector in Dubai Media Incorporated.

“This participation is a part of the community responsibility of the project, which provides services to both mothers and non-mothers. Women deserve to appreciate themselves or be appreciated for the efforts they exert for their families, as they provide them compassion, care and attention, and it is time for mothers to enjoy pampering and attention, and nail personal care is part of this attention,” said Mai.