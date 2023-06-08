Global Village Announces New Dates for Season 28

Global Village, the region's leading multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions, is thrilled to announce the new dates for Season 28, which will now open a week earlier. In response to overwhelming demand and to provide an extended opportunity for everyone to indulge in a more wonderful world, Global Village has decided to offer an additional week of captivating experiences and will open its doors on 18 October 2023.

Global Village has been a beacon of cultural exchange, world-cuisines, exciting entertainment and fun for over a quarter of a century. Each year, millions of visitors from all corners of the globe gather to revel in the park’s vibrant atmosphere, captivating shows, delectable cuisines, and unique shopping opportunities. By opening earlier for Season 28, Global Village aims to ensure that guests can enjoy an extended period of thrilling entertainment, cultural diversity, and unparalleled attractions

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.