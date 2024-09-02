Global Village Announces Season 29 Dates

Global Village, the region's premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions, has revealed the dates for its highly anticipated Season 29. Following the remarkable success of Season 28, which set a brand-new record with over 10 million visitors, Global Village will reopen its doors to the public from October 16, 2024 to May 11, 2025.

For over 25 years, Global Village has been a prominent destination in the UAE, offering an authentic showcase of international cultures, cuisines, and thrilling entertainment. This season, Global Village is expanding its offerings, featuring more cultural representations, never-before-seen entertainment, and exciting infrastructure upgrades.

Fans of this family-friendly destination are eagerly awaiting the new season, where visitors from around the world will gather to experience the park's diverse range of captivating performances, along with an extensive selection of shopping and dining options from across the globe.

