Global Village announces seven drone shows coinciding with seven New Year’s Eve firework countdowns

- A new surprise unveiled, adding to the packed calendar of festivities taking place at the destination tonight 31 December 2024. - Countdowns to light up the sky at 8:00PM, 9:00PM, 10:00PM, 10:30PM, 11:00PM: 12:00AM and 1:00AM. - All celebrations and activations are included in the entry ticket for every guest to enjoy. - Park is open on NYE from 4:00PM to 2:00AM welcoming families, couples and ladies. - Watch the festivities video here

Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions, has announced the demonstration of seven drone shows, each perfectly timed to coincide with one of the seven New Year’s Eve firework countdowns. The unveiled surprise is the latest addition to the signature celebrations the park is set to host tonight 31 December 2024 at 8:00PM, 9:00PM, 10:00PM, 10:30PM, 11:00PM: 12:00AM and 1:00AM.

As part of its dedication to delivering new guest experiences every season, Global Village has featured the drone show display to its New Year’s Eve activations for the first time. The show will illuminate the sky above the destination jointly with the renowned firework displays amidst the on-ground festivities. Highlights include Main Stage live performances, extravagant DJ show and several roaming entertainment acts across the park. All celebrations are part of the Global Village’s entry ticket, ensuring every guest can fully enjoy the flagship experience.

With Global Village named the leading destination for exploring cultural diversity and proudly hosting guests from across the world, each drone show will present the ‘Happy New Year’ message alongside the firework display, marking the arrival of the New Year in a different time zone.

End-of-year shopping experiences across 30 cultural pavilions and 3,500 shopping outlets as well as 250+ dining options and over 200 rides and entertainment attractions are all available throughout the night for adults, teens and children visiting.

The destination’s three renowned gates will open on the New Year’s Eve exclusively from 4:00PM to 2:00AM, welcoming guests from families, couples and ladies.

