Global Village embraces Khaleeji pop music with Miami Band’s live concert on Sunday 9 February

Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions, will host the iconic Miami Band on its Main Stage on Sunday 9 February. With their electrifying energy, the band members are set to deliver a one-of-a-kind performance, produced by Rotana, that will captivate audiences with a signature blend of Khaleeji pop music.

Known for their groundbreaking tunes, Miami Band revolutionised the Khaleeji music scene when the band debuted in the 1990s, offering a new and exhilarating mix of sounds that has been embraced by fans worldwide. Over the past three decades, Miami band has continued to grow in success and popularity across the Arab world with its energetic performances and unforgettable hits.

The band’s charismatic vocalists, Khaled Al Randi and Mishaal Laili, are set to sing fan favourites such as 'Sabouha' and 'Sheeloha Shaila' — songs that have become anthems across generations of music lovers. With its infectious and high-energy stage, Miami Band is sure to light up the Main Stage. “Al Khaleejiya 1009” is the official radio partner of the concert.

Entry to the concert is included in the purchase of Global Village tickets through the official website, app and at the ticketing counters located at the entrance gates of the destination.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.