Global Village embraces the spirit of the Holy Month transforming into ‘The Home of Ramadan Wonders’ this season 29

The destination to launch ‘Multaqa Global Village’, a free, open-air seating space, designed to enliven Ramadan nights, offering an immersive storytelling show and a selection of nostalgic games to enjoy with family and friends

Guests have the unique opportunity to bring their iftar and suhoor meals from the park’s 250 plus dining options to ‘Multaqa Global Village’ for a shared dining experience

Radiant Ramadan-themed decorations, featuring glowing crescents, shimmering lanterns and sparkling lights will adorn the park, creating a stunning, warm ambiance

A Myriad of Ramadan-related shopping products, including decoration, household essentials and a rich variety of food and beverages await discovery across 30 different cultural pavilions

Key park’s experiences are part of the wider #RamadanInDubai emirate-wide campaign and align with the ‘Year of the Community’, celebrating togetherness

Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions, is set to welcome the Holy Month, transforming the park into a Home of Ramadan Wonders. Adorned with stunning Ramadan-themed decorations, Global Village invites guests to embrace the spirit of togetherness through enriching experiences. In line with the Year of Community, a rich blend of delightful activities is introduced to bring families and friends together.

With extended operating hours, Global Village will be open from 5:00PM to 1:00AM (Sunday to Wednesday) and 5:00PM to 2:00AM (Thursday to Saturday), offering guests immersive and unforgettable Ramadan nights this Season 29.

As part of the emirate-wide #RamadanInDubai campaign and a key highlight on the Dubai Calendar of Events, Global Village continues its tradition of unveiling new experiences each Ramadan, enriching the Holy Month’s essence of connection, reflection, and shared moments. These experiences complement the returning Ramadan-themed offerings in shopping, dining, and live performances, including the Arabesque Orchestra. A unique daily activation also features the Ramadan Cannon beside the Main Stage, firing at sunset each day to mark the end of fasting.

Launching Multaqa Global Village

This season, the Global Village introduces Multaqa Global Village, a concept designed to bring family and friends together in the spirit of Ramadan. Inspired by the Holy Month’s cherished traditions, Multaqa Global Village offers a free-of-charge seating haven where guests can gather in a warm and inviting setting. Whether unwinding after a stroll through the park or simply enjoying the occasion-themed ambiance, guests will have the opportunity to connect face-to-face, socialising, sharing meals, and reminiscing over nostalgic traditional games that families cherish during this special time of year.

Nestled in the heart of the park between the Main Stage and the Dragon Lake, Multaqa Global Village is more than just a seating area; it is a vibrant social hub where comfort meets tradition. Reflecting a majlis-style ambiance, it features cosy floor cushions, low tables and festoon lights, creating a lively space to enjoy the company of family and friends while having an open arch to view the destination around.

Besides having the option to bring in the “iftar”, “suhoor” and in-between snacks from the destination’s 250 plus dining options for a shared dining experience at Multaqa Global Village, guests can also indulge in a variety of treats available at nearby food carts. These carts offer Arabic coffee, traditional Ramadan beverages and an array of other flavourful savoury bites to elevate the experience. Additionally, select carts will feature a curated collection of Ramadan-themed products, allowing guests to take home a special keepsake from their visit.

Soulful performances featuring the Arabesque Orchestra at the Main Stage

Global Village will be hosting fan-favourite Arabesque Orchestra by Ornina Arts Events, featuring soulful and tasteful performances by 35 talented musicians, in addition to performances of talented Oud, Nay, Harp and Violin artists as well as the Tannoura show, thoughtfully curated for guests to enjoy.

The Secret of the Lantern puppet show lights up the Kids' Theatre this Ramadan

The delightful puppet show, The Secret of the Lantern, will charm young audiences at the Kids' Theatre throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan. Through engaging storytelling, the performance embraces the core values of Ramadan, teaching children kindness, generosity and compassion, whilst keeping them joyfully entertained. Inspired by the beloved tradition of decorating with lanterns (Fanous), the show beautifully symbolises the spirit of welcoming Ramadan, illuminating hearts and fostering a deeper appreciation of this special time of year.

The Kids' Theatre presents The Secret of the Lantern on (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) in a premiere show from 9:05PM to 9:35PM, with a second performance from 11:30PM to 12:00AM. On (Sunday), the show runs from 8:50PM to 9:20PM, with a repeat performance from 11:00PM to 11:30PM.

Ramadan-centric decorations beautifully adorn Global Village in line with #RamadanInDubai campaign

As Dubai transforms in preparation for the Holy Month under the emirate-wide #RamadanInDubai campaign, Global Village embraces the season with timeless Ramadan decorations. Glowing lanterns and shimmering crescents to sparkling lights and the traditional cannon placement, every detail will allow guests to feel the spirit of Ramadan while walking around the destination. Around every corner, there is a perfect opportunity to snap a picture with family and friends.

A Ramadan culinary journey awaits

Global Village looks forward to welcoming guests to indulge in the rich flavours of Ramadan from around the world, offering distinct cuisines and different traditional foods that take guests on a spiritual journey around the world through their tastebuds! Whether breaking their fast, enjoying an early suhoor or savouring snacks and bites in between, guests will find a variety of options to cater to every craving at Global Village. These include mouthwatering “Kebabs”, delicious “Luqaimat” and Ramadan sweets “Qatayef”.

The ultimate destination for Ramadan shopping offerings from around the world

Guests can explore the variety of shopping options available throughout the destination at 30 different cultural pavilions, representing over 90 cultures. From handcrafted souvenirs and traditional bukhoors (incense) to Ramadan-themed clothing, decorations and household items, Global Village is the ultimate shopping destination this Ramadan. Guests have also the opportunity to find Ramadan-inspired food and beverage delights, making every shopping experience both flavourful and memorable.

Ramadan Step challenge: a journey to wellness and a Holy Month highlight at Global Village

The Ramadan Step Challenge invites guests to embark on an active and engaging journey while exploring the unique experiences and attractions at Global Village. The challenge can be activated exclusively via the Global Village’s mobile app upon entry to the destination, allowing participants to track their steps as they navigate the park. Guests who complete 10,000 steps in a single visit will be entitled to exciting prices.

As a pivotal destination to visit during the Holy Month, Global Village remains committed to delivering an exceptional guest experience while embracing the wider Ramadan spirit. In an emirate that celebrates and welcomes Ramadan in the most spectacular way, Global Village stands as a central hub, bringing cultures together in a vibrant showcase of tradition, hospitality, and community. With immersive experiences, diverse culinary delights and enriching activities, Global Village transforms this Season 29 into a More Wonderful World, where guests can celebrate the essence of Ramadan in a truly memorable way.

