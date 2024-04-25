Global Village Extends Season 28 by Another Week

Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment announced today the extension of its Season 28 closing date by one more week.

In response to the overwhelming demand from guests eager to savour their favourite multi-cultural family attraction, the park will extend its season until May 5th, 2024.

Guests are invited to dive into a more wonderful world that is Global Village. Whether you’re going to miss the 250 dining options, unique shopping bargains from 27 pavilions, the 90 cultures offered from across the world, or the 200+ rides, games, and attractions at Carnaval™, guests are invited to seize this opportunity and make this time count.

Furthermore, the highly popular “Kids Go Free” offer, recently announced by the family destination, will also be extended. This gives families more chances to enjoy spectacular times with less worry about admission of their kids up to 12 years old.

