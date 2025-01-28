Global Village honours Shah Rukh Khan’s cinematic legacy with an electrifying Bollywood night

: Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions, embraced a phenomenal evening as it paid tribute to Bollywood’s superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Hosted this Season 29, the signature event celebrated the superstar’s remarkable journey in cinema and captivated fans with a spectacular showcase of his films’ iconic songs and astonishing performances.

The evening commenced with a wave of excitement as Shah Rukh Khan took centre stage, engaging the audience with a series of trivia questions that they actively answered alongside him. This was followed by Khan’s performance to a spectacular number of songs that have defined his illustrious cinematic career. Highlights included the electrifying "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" from the Pathaan Movie as well as the high-energy beats of "Zinda Banda" and "Chaleya" from Jawan. Guests were transported back in time with nostalgic hits like "Chammak Challo" from the film Ra.One, "Marjaani" from Billu and the iconic "Chaiyya Chaiyya" from Dil Se, which had the audience swaying to its legendary rhythm.

With Global Village’s Main Stage as the backdrop, the evening came alive with dynamic visuals, warm lighting and breathtaking video animations which demonstrate the star’s remarkable films, perfectly capturing the grandeur of Bollywood. The event featured a special surprise from King Khan who shared his specially designed and signed t-shirts by shooting them into the crowd with cinematic flair, as fans eagerly jumped to claim these prized souvenirs. The evening also witnessed stunning confetti showers that lit up the destination’s sky and saw khan performing his famous open-arm pose, adding to the wonderful ambiance.

This celebration of Shah Rukh Khan highlighted Global Village’s unwavering commitment to hosting world-class events that reflect international culture, arts, and entertainment. As Season 29 continues, guests can look forward to an array of further standout experiences and events at the destination.

