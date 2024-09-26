Global Village introduces the Mega Packs: A bundle of a VIP Gold or Silver Pack plus Dubai Parks™ and Resorts’ Ultimate Platinum Annual Pass

• Presenting a first-of-its-kind offer at Global Village, the 'Mega Gold' and 'Mega Silver' bundled Packs allow unlimited visits to all theme parks at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts while enjoying premium privileges at Global Village. • Both destinations collaborate to deliver a remarkable guest experience, showcasing the strength of strategic partnerships and reinforcing Dubai’s position as the hub for entertainment

Global Village, the region's premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions, proudly announced its Season 29 groundbreaking offer that introduces for the first time the all-new Mega Packs —a bundle of a Gold or Silver VIP Pack plus a Dubai Parks™ and Resorts Ultimate Platinum Annual Pass— providing unlimited access to all theme parks at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts alongside premium privileges and experiences at Global Village. This latest, rewarding offer will be released for public sale along with other VIP Packs’ categories, exclusively online via the Virgin Megastore Tickets website, on Saturday 28 September, starting at 10:00 AM.

The new bundle that includes the Ultimate Platinum Annual Pass in the unveiled Mega Packs is part of a strategic collaboration between Dubai Parks™ and Resorts and Global Village to deliver phenomenal guest experience across both destinations, as it offers Global Village VIP guests the opportunity to also seamlessly enjoy the Middle East’s largest multi-themed leisure and entertainment destination, comprising of four theme parks. This includes the recently opened Real Madrid World along with Motiongate™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai and LEGOLAND® Water Park. Besides this Annual Pass, the Mega VIP Packs include tickets to The Green Planet Dubai and Roxy Cinemas as well as special discounts at Lapita Hotel and LEGOLAND® Hotel. The ‘Mega Gold’ Pack sells for AED 4,745 while the ‘Mega Silver’ Pack is available for AED 3,245.

Among the many benefits presented in Season 29 VIP Packs categories are the VIP Parking sticker and its privileges, VIP entry tickets as well as VIP Wonder Pass cards, allowing access to attractions including the Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone.

As part of this season’s surprises kicking off on 16 October 2024, Global Village will award the 'Golden Ticket' Prize—a cheque worth AED 29,000—hidden inside one of the VIP Packs purchased.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.