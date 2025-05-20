Global Village marks conclusion of record-breaking Season 29 with a total of 10.5 million visitors

Celebrating traditions, craftsmanship, and culinary diversity from around the world, region’s premier family fun destination showcased over 90 cultures across 30 pavilions

Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, concluded Season 29 on a high note, setting a new benchmark with 10.5 million guests and an unmatched calendar of activations and entertainment.

Building on the momentum of previous years, Season 29 welcomed an even greater number of guests, surpassing last year’s historic milestone of 10 million visitors. The destination continues to solidify its status as one of the most popular and beloved destinations in the UAE and beyond.

Unmatched scale

Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding Entertainment, said: “Welcoming over 10.5 million guests this season reaffirms Global Village’s position as one of the emirate’s leading and most inclusive destinations. While our scale is unmatched, it is our spirit of cultural connection and community that truly sets us apart. We offer a world-class family experience that brings people together through entertainment, dining, and retail from across the globe.”

This season, Global Village delivered its most dynamic entertainment lineup yet, with a record number of concerts, street performances, cultural shows and special activations. From live international acts to family-friendly attractions and immersive experiences, every corner of the sprawling park offered guests a reason to return again and again.

Over 90 cultures were represented across 30 pavilions, bringing together traditions, craftsmanship, and culinary diversity under one vibrant sky. More than 400 performers delivered over 40,000 awe-inspiring shows, while visitors enjoyed over 200 rides and attractions, over 3,500 shopping outlets, and more than 250 dining options from around the world.

As Global Village prepares for its landmark 30th season, it continues to set new benchmarks, promising new surprises, elevated guest experiences, and innovative entertainment for millions of visitors locally and globally. Season 29 may well be over, but its record-breaking success sets the stage for an even more extraordinary year to come.

