Global Village’s Main Stage hosts a phenomenal ‘AL Khaleejiya Beats’ live concert featuring Singer Adel Ebrahim and DJ ALMMR3B this Friday 31 January

Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions, hosts on its Main Stage the highly anticipated second edition of AL Khaleejiya Beats, in collaboration with AL Khaleejiya 1009. The live concert will take place on Friday 31 January 2025 at 8:00PM.

Building on the tremendous success of last season’s concert, this year’s edition promises an exceptional night, featuring two of the region’s most popular and trending artists – Adel Ebrahim and DJ ALMMR3B.

Sponsored by Exeed, AL Khaleejiya Beats will be an electrifying celebration of music and culture. Adel Ebrahim, whose viral hit “Ah Ya London” has taken the region by storm, along with DJ ALMMR3B, renowned for his mastery of fast rhythms that resonate with the youth, are both set to deliver performances that will keep the energy soaring all night long.

The second edition of AL Khaleejiya Beats is a highlight in Global Village's vibrant live music calendar in the UAE. Entry to the concert is included in the purchase of Global Village tickets through the official website, app and at the ticketing counters located at the entrance gates of the destination.

