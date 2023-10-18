Global Village Season 28 commences today with a host of new attractions and experiences



Visitors will get to explore more than 90 cultures through 27 pavilions, 3,500 shopping outlets and a rich assortment of dining options



Fernando Eiroa, CEO, Dubai Holding Entertainment: For nearly three decades, Global Village has been a regional and international phenomenon, solidifying Dubai's status as a global entertainment and tourism hub



Exciting new laser shows at Dragon Lake, and 3D Projection Shows on the iconic Dallah at the Gate of the World to enthral crowds



New bus route announced by RTA to complement four existing routes to the attraction



Global Village, the region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions, is all set to welcome visitors to a ‘More Wonderful World’ as it ushers in its 28th season today, Wednesday 18 October, at 6.00 pm. Reflecting Dubai’s inclusive ethos and cosmopolitan spirit, the park’s new season promises another remarkable cultural experience for visitors from the UAE and across the world.



After bringing together a record-breaking 9 million guests in its 27th Season, Global Village is offering an expanded array of attractions in its latest edition that runs until 28 April, 2024. With 27 pavilions, over 3,500 shopping outlets, and more than 250 dining options, this season provides an immersive journey through more than 90 cultures.



Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding Entertainment, said: “For nearly three decades, Global Village has been a regional and international phenomenon, solidifying Dubai's status as a global entertainment and tourism hub. This achievement owes much to our exceptional teams and partners, who tirelessly contribute to showcasing the world's diverse cultures at Dubai's Global Village. We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to visitors from around the world for Season 28, featuring an unbeatable lineup of attractions, shopping, dining and entertainment experiences.”



Global Village’s 28th Season provides a range of entertainment attractions with a packed schedule of 40,000 shows featuring world-class performers, beloved characters, concerts, street performances, and the all-new Cyber City Stunt Show – Powered by Surge. International acts like AAINJAA, Fusion Japan, and Dhol Foundation will grace the Main Stage. The Kids’ Theatre will host favourites like Peter Rabbit and PJ Masks.



The Dragon Lake will feature a mesmerising new fire and laser show performed atop the world’s largest underwater LED screen, with perfect synchronisation ensuring amazing hourly shows for the visitors. The iconic Dallah at the Gate of the World will be another cynosure with never-before-seen 3D projection shows sure to leave visitors in a thrall. Magical firework shows will also light up the skies above the park every Friday and Saturday at 9.00 pm.



Additionally, there will be more than 195 rides and games at Carnaval™, besides other attractions including 10 new exhibits at Ripley’s Believe It or Not!® Odditorium, and the largest House of Fear in the region. Global Village is also introducing Mini World, a brand new destination that celebrates cultures from around the world through miniature landmarks, street food offerings, new game and adventure zones and a mini golf zone, offering visitors of every age activities to enjoy.



For the convenience of visitors, the Roads and Transport Authority has introduced an additional bus route, Route 107, from Al Nahda Bus Station, complementing the existing four routes from various locations.



Visitors can also look forward to enhanced services across all parking zones, including the relocation of the VIP parking zone to the Cultural Gate, the expansion of entrances and exits, and the addition of new lanes to accommodate more cars and provide a smoother journey to and from Global Village.



Ticket options too cater to every preference. The ‘Value’ ticket encourages weekday visits, valid from Sunday to Thursday (excluding public holidays), while the ‘Any Day’ ticket offers flexibility for entry on any day, including public holidays.



Tickets purchased on the mobile app or website receive a 10% discount. Any Day tickets would cost AED30 at the gate while they are available for AED27 online. As for Value tickets, they cost AED25 at the gate and AED22.5 if purchased online.



As Global Village embarks on Season 28, it remains committed to providing an enriching and holistic experience, making it the ultimate destination for entertainment and cultural discovery.



The latest updates on the event are available on Global Village’s website https://www.globalvillage.ae/ and official social media channels. Instagram users may find more information @GlobalVillageUAE, X users @GlobalVillageAE, Facebook users @GlobalVillageAE, Snapchat users @GlobalVillageME and TikTok users @GlobalVillageAE.





