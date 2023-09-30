Global Village Season 28 VIP Packs sell out in record time

Global Village announced that the highly sought-after Season 28 VIP Packs sold out a record number of packs in record time after sales launched on Saturday, 30th September.

Guests will get their VIP packs over the next 10 days, just in time for the Season 28 opening on 18th October 2023. There is a lot of excitement over who will find the golden cheque and Global Village is asking all guests to film themselves opening their pack as one lucky VIP pack holder will win AED 28,000.

Global Village is also encouraging VIP pack holders to embrace the spirit of the UAE Year of Sustainability by planting and nurturing the ‘Seeds of Hope’ that were gifted along with the packs this year.

VIP guests are reminded that they can register their packs through the Global Village website or mobile application to activate their VIP benefits and access their customised dashboard.

For those who were not able to secure a VIP Pack, Global Village will soon be launching other exclusive and value saving packs for sale, such as the Family Packs, while general admission tickets will be available online and at the gates from 18th October 2023.

