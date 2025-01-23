Global Village: Shah Rukh Khan to Perform Live in Dubai

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, known as the "King of Bollywood," is set to make a grand appearance at Dubai's Global Village on Sunday, January 26, 2025, as part of the destination's 29th season celebrations. This event coincides with the actor's 29-year journey in the film industry.

The much-anticipated performance will take place on the main stage at 8:30 PM, offering fans a rare opportunity to witness the iconic star in action. Attendees can expect Shah Rukh Khan to showcase his signature dance moves, adding to the excitement of the evening.

Entry Details:

The event is included in the standard Global Village ticket price of Dhs25, making it accessible to all visitors.

Event Highlights:

Live performance by Shah Rukh Khan.

Interactive games, trivia competitions, and surprise activations.

Celebration of the actor's cinematic milestones, including his breakout role in the 1995 classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which continues to run daily in a Mumbai cinema.

Global Village, which started as a small setup in 1996 during the Dubai Shopping Festival, has grown into a sprawling 17.2-million-square-foot multicultural destination in Dubailand. This season alone, it will host over 40,000 shows, with Shah Rukh Khan's appearance poised to be a highlight.

For more information about Global Village's 29th season and other events, check out their official website or Instagram page.

