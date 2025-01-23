7.58 AM Thursday, 23 January 2025
Global Village: Shah Rukh Khan to Perform Live in Dubai

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, known as the "King of Bollywood," is set to make a grand appearance at Dubai's Global Village on Sunday, January 26, 2025, as part of the destination's 29th season celebrations. This event coincides with the actor's 29-year journey in the film industry.

The much-anticipated performance will take place on the main stage at 8:30 PM, offering fans a rare opportunity to witness the iconic star in action. Attendees can expect Shah Rukh Khan to showcase his signature dance moves, adding to the excitement of the evening.

Entry Details:
The event is included in the standard Global Village ticket price of Dhs25, making it accessible to all visitors.

Event Highlights:

  • Live performance by Shah Rukh Khan.
  • Interactive games, trivia competitions, and surprise activations.
  • Celebration of the actor's cinematic milestones, including his breakout role in the 1995 classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which continues to run daily in a Mumbai cinema.

Global Village, which started as a small setup in 1996 during the Dubai Shopping Festival, has grown into a sprawling 17.2-million-square-foot multicultural destination in Dubailand. This season alone, it will host over 40,000 shows, with Shah Rukh Khan's appearance poised to be a highlight.

For more information about Global Village's 29th season and other events, check out their official website or Instagram page.

