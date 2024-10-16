Global Village welcomes Season 29 with exciting new entertainment, dining, and cultural experiences

Global Village, the region's premier multicultural family destination for shopping, dining, entertainment and attractions, is set to open its gates to visitors today, 16 October, marking the official start of its 29th season. As excitement builds up, the Global Village opening ceremony commences at 6pm, featuring a dazzling performance with thrilling surprises that will enthral guests.

A major highlight on Dubai’s annual calendar of events, Global Village serves as a central hub for major activations and performances, while also playing a key role in enhancing the emirate’s cultural experiences. The current season, running until 11 May 2025, is the largest to date with 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures from around the world. This season features more than 3,500 shopping outlets, over 250 dining options, more than 40,000 shows and 200 rides, games, and attractions—all carefully curated to enhance visitor experience.

As a destination celebrated for its cultural richness, Global Village offers guests the opportunity to explore diverse heritages and enjoy unique shopping experiences across its pavilions.

To sustain its vibrant fusion of experiences, the park features an unmatched selection of global cuisines at various dining areas, with a spotlight this year on the all-new Restaurant Plaza, the double-story street kiosks of Fiesta Street and the completely transformed Railway Market and Floating Market that includes fresh designs and endless choices of delicacies.

This season also offers an impressive lineup of world-class entertainment and dynamic performances on its renowned stages and around, including a brand-new stunt show. It invites guests to discover new games and attractions, most of which are located at Carnaval®, and enjoy the new green promenades with serene, relaxing spaces.

New cultural pavilions

Global Village Season 29 also introduces three exciting new pavilions: ‘Jordan’, ‘Iraq’ and ‘Sri Lanka & Bangladesh’. Each pavilion allows guests to explore the rich cultures, traditions, culinary delights as well as authentic and unique shopping items.

Transformed dining experiences

Over 250 dining options await visitors this season, including the newly introduced Restaurant Plaza, which houses 11 double-story restaurants offering a variety of global cuisines. Situated next to the Carnaval® fun-fair area, the plaza overlooks a lively centre stage for live performances.

The Floating Market and Railway Market have also received stunning upgrades, with fresh designs and themes enhancing the dining experience and creating countless photo-worthy moments. Fiesta Street has undergone a vibrant transformation, now featuring double-story kiosks. Additional dining options are spread across the destination, catering to all tastes.



New green promenades

A standout feature of Global Village Season 29 is the addition of spacious green promenades, paired with expanded seating areas and custom-designed benches throughout the destination. These lush promenades offer the perfect space for families and friends to relax and enjoy the lively atmosphere of Global Village.

Thrilling attractions

With over 200 rides, games, and attractions, most of which are located at Carnaval®, this season promises to captivate visitors, offering something for families, kids, and thrill-seekers alike. Fan favourites such as the returning Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone and the region’s largest House of Fear are sure to impress. New this year is Secrets of the Lost City, a thrilling treasure hunt and mystery-solving experience for guests aged 10 and above. Adding even more excitement, the upcoming Exo City Planet attraction is set to debut soon, bringing fresh adventures for the entire family.

Engaging entertainment experiences

An extraordinary lineup of over 40,000 shows and performances featuring world-class performers, beloved characters, concerts, and street performances are ready to kick off. A highlight this season is the brand-new Cyber City Danger Zone Stunt Show, featuring gravity and speed-defying stunts that will leave guests on the edge of their seats.

The Main Stage will host international acts such as Urban Crew, AAINJAA, African Footprint, and MALEVO, in addition to a spectacular lineup of bespoke shows produced by Global Village Entertainment team, such as the exciting Merry Go Round, and the never-before-seen Haunted House show. For younger guests, the Kids Theatre will feature engaging performances from The Wonderers, PJ Masks, Peter Rabbit, and Octonauts.

A stunning 3D projection inside the exit dome of the Gate of the World is the latest addition to the entertainment engaging activities at the destination, while the Dragon Lake returns with a magnificent new dragon that is twice the size of last year’s, enchanting guests in the heart of Global Village. Additionally, the renowned Global Village firework shows will illuminate the skies above the destination every Friday and Saturday at 9pm, creating a wonderful atmosphere for all.

Enhanced parking and signs

Global Village is committed to delivering an exceptional guest experience, with enhanced services across all parking zones and prominently displayed directional signs both inside and outside the park for added convenience.

Tickets

To accommodate diverse preferences, a variety of ticket options have been carefully crafted, with prices remaining unchanged this season. The Weekday ticket, valid from Sunday to Thursday (excluding public holidays), encourages visits during the week, while the Any Day ticket offers the flexibility to visit on any day, including public holidays.

Tuesday is reserved for families and ladies (except on public holidays). Tickets are easily available for purchase through the Global Village official website, mobile app, or at ticketing counters at the gates. The Any Day ticket is priced at AED30, while the Weekday ticket is available for AED25.

With a packed calendar of events from today until the season's closure on 11 May 2025, Global Village is committed to delivering an unparalleled guest journey, inspiring countless return visits.

