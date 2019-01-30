Government entities to display Gov Games commitment in new flag garden on Dubai’s Kite Beach

By Wam

Government entities across Dubai and the UAE have been urged to officially accept the challenge of Gov Games 2019, an initiative by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, by planting their team flag at a dedicated Gov Games Flag Garden on Kite Beach in Dubai.

Ahead of its second edition in April, Gov Games organisers have invited Director Generals from various Dubai Government departments, government entities from other emirates and the UAE Federal Government, to form a selective team of five to seven employees best suited to gear up the mental and physical challenges posed by a gruelling obstacle course on the beach from April 3-6 on Kite Beach in Dubai.

"Gov Games was initiated to challenge government employees in the UAE and around the world to demonstrate effective teamwork in overcoming obstacles and challenges. Our theme ‘One Team, One Spirit’ extends way beyond the competition arena, and the Gov Games Flag Garden is a perfect opportunity for all entities to show they share the spirit of the Games with this public show of support," said Marwan bin Essa, Director of the Gov Games.

The Gov Games Flag Garden is a 31 meters x 37 metres space next to Salt on Dubai’s Kite Beach. The Garden is bordered by black Gov Games branded flags. Each invited team is urged to plant its white entity-branded flag in the garden before the final participation deadline by 14 February. When the final flag has been planted, the garden will form the shape of the Gov Games logo.