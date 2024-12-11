Hatta Winter initiative launched as part of '#DubaiDestinations' campaign

Under the directives and patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Hatta Winter initiative was launched today.

Organised under the supervision of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta, and implemented by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, the initiative invites residents and visitors to explore the unique experiences offered by the mountainous region during the cooler months of the year.

Running from 13th December 2024, to 22nd January 2025, the campaign seeks to showcase Hatta as a leading winter destination. The initiative will shine a spotlight on the region’s cultural, tourism, and entertainment offerings, and dynamic entrepreneurial spirit.

Part of the #DubaiDestinations campaign, Hatta Winter features an extensive programme of activities designed to appeal to people of all ages – from families and adventurers to culture enthusiasts.

Organised in collaboration with key partners, including the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), Dubai Sports Council, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the initiative will highlight Hatta’s distinctive appeal as a region rich in natural beauty and heritage.

Speaking at a press conference today announcing Hatta Winter, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, underscored the significance of the initiative.

Aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan’s objectives for Hatta, the initiative seeks to consolidate the region’s position as a leading tourist destination, unlock new opportunities for the private sector and entrepreneurs, and support community-led local projects, she said.

“Hatta Winter showcases the region’s charm as a winter destination and highlights the UAE’s commitment to promoting sustainable tourism and supporting local communities in Hatta,” said Al Marri. “With its breathtaking mountain landscapes, refreshing winter weather, diverse wildlife, and rich cultural heritage, Hatta is an ideal destination for those seeking natural beauty and authentic local experiences. From its outdoor recreational activities to its rich traditions and the offerings of local entrepreneurs, Hatta offers something for everyone, including families, adventurers, and culture enthusiasts.”

“This campaign has been made possible through exemplary collaboration with the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta as well as our partners, united by a shared commitment to ensuring the success of the event and supporting the Hatta Master Development Plan, the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, and Dubai’s broader economic and social agendas. As we continue to develop Hatta’s offerings, this initiative reflects our sustained efforts to raise the region’s profile as a must-visit winter destination on the global tourism map,” she added.

Highlighting the success of the first edition of the initiative, Her Excellency said it attracted over 500,000 visitors from the UAE and Gulf countries in just two weeks. In response to this remarkable interest, the organising committee, under the supervision of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta, has extended this year’s activities to a full month. The extension will give more visitors the opportunity to enjoy Hatta’s breathtaking landscapes and winter activities, she said.

Last year’s initiative featured 50 activities, 100 workshops, and over 45 volunteers, mostly youth. This year, a comprehensive marketing campaign will spotlight Hatta’s offerings, promote local projects, and support the region’s economy through extensive media coverage and promotional efforts.

Spanning nearly 40 days, Hatta Winter will feature five festivals, each offering a variety of events and activities organised in collaboration with government and private sector partners. These include: the Hatta Winter Festival, organised by Brand Dubai; Hatta Cultural Nights, presented by Dubai Culture; the Hatta Honey Festival and the Hatta Agricultural Festival, both organised by Dubai Municipality; and Hatta x DSF, organised by DET. Each festival will feature a mix of community, cultural, and entertainment activities, offering unique experiences to people of all ages.

The Hatta Winter Festival will be held in the picturesque surroundings of Leem Lake, a three-hectare site nestled amidst the Hatta mountains. The idyllic setting enhances the festival’s appeal, complemented by live entertainment, recreational activities, and cultural programmes.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said, “The outstanding collaboration of our partners in the Hatta Winter initiative reflects our shared commitment to showcasing Hatta as a destination that offers rich experiences for citizens, residents, and visitors. Brand Dubai is committed to fostering strong partnerships with government, semi-government, and private sector entities in alignment with Dubai’s strategic vision and its economic and social goals over the next decade."

“A key objective of this initiative is to support small and emerging businesses, as it not only drives increased visitor engagement but also helps create new opportunities for entrepreneurs and traders in Hatta and across Dubai. We are proud to feature members of our ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network in major events and activities throughout the year. This year’s Hatta Winter Festival will showcase 30 entrepreneurial projects, with a particular emphasis on those based in Hatta, underscoring our commitment to fostering local talent and promoting entrepreneurship,” she added.

She highlighted that the Hatta Winter Festival will include 120 workshops, 14 activities, and four innovative community events. The initiative will also feature 80 television episodes, produced in collaboration with Dubai Media; the Brand Dubai Store; as well as the mesmerising Hatta Mountain Light Shows. The Festival will also host a Majlis for senior Emirati citizens, sponsored by Camelisious, as well two pop-up restaurants, Salt and Sadeem.

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency at Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Head of the Executive Team to Oversee the Development of Hatta, stated, “The Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta, chaired by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has completed 41 development projects in Hatta with 24 additional projects currently underway in collaboration with relevant government entities in the emirate. These efforts are aligned with the strategy aimed at enhancing infrastructure and achieving comprehensive development in the region, supporting Dubai’s social agenda and enhancing its appeal as an exceptional touristic destination renowned for its natural beauty and wide array of recreational attractions that cater to diverse audiences.

“RTA has prioritised enhancing the road and transport network, providing flexible and mass mobility solutions, and offering full support during festivals, activities, and events held in Hatta, particularly the 'Hatta Winter Festival.'

“RTA organises Hop On Hop Off bus services, operating 29 daily trips to key tourist landmarks in Hatta, as well as the Hatta Express service with 14 direct trips connecting Dubai to Hatta.

“This year, RTA has allocated over 1,100 parking spaces to serve the public, alongside 17 buses for internal transportation from the parking areas to the event sites. Additional internal buses are available to transport visitors to the top of Hatta Dam. Furthermore, a dedicated team has been deployed to manage crowds and ensure smooth traffic flow throughout the festival period.”

Commenting on the Hatta Honey Festival and Hatta Agricultural Festival, Ahmed Al Zarooni, Director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said, “Dubai Municipality will host the ninth edition of the Hatta Honey Festival, a flagship event held annually to support Emirati beekeepers and the honey production sector in the UAE. Running from 27 to 31 December 2024, the festival will feature 51 Emirati beekeepers as part of the Hatta Winter initiative. The event serves as a platform for beekeepers to showcase and market their products and exchange expertise in honey production. The Municipality has ensured that all preparations are complete to provide high-quality facilities and services for visitors and participants.”

He added, "The Hatta Agricultural Festival will take place from 18 to 22 January 2025 at the shores of the Leem Lake. The event supports Emirati farmers and the agricultural ecosystem by providing 25 booths for farmers and five accompanying activities. The festival aims to empower farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs by offering facilities and support to Hatta’s farmers and farm owners, encouraging sustainable and high-quality agricultural production while contributing to the UAE's food security system.”

Speaking about the cultural and creative activities featured in Hatta Winter, Mariam Dhain Al Tamimi, Manager of Al Shindagha Historical District and Acting Director of the Heritage Sites Department at Dubai Culture, commented, “Hatta Cultural Nights is a celebration of the Hatta region’s unique heritage, natural beauty, and cultural richness. Through this initiative, we aim to deepen the public's connection to the traditions and customs of the mountainous region while showcasing the artistic and creative talents that reflect the spirit of the community. As we welcome the fourth edition, we are proud to present a vibrant programme of heritage, artistic, and entertainment activities that not only highlight the region’s historical significance but also contribute to its growing presence on the cultural tourism map. One of the key projects is the striking ‘Deliberate Pauses’ installation by Shaikha Al Mazrou, and part of Dubai Culture’s Public Art Strategy. By empowering local talent, supporting producers, and engaging families, Hatta Cultural Nights embodies Dubai Culture’s mission to preserve and promote Emirati heritage while enriching the cultural and artistic fabric of Dubai.”

Dr. Mohammed Abdul Wahab Al Ansari, Director of the Strategy Office at the Dubai Sports Council, said, “The Dubai Sports Council is committed to enhancing Hatta’s profile as a leading destination for sports and recreational activities. Since 2009, we have introduced various initiatives and hosted numerous local and international events, such as mountain biking, hiking, and cycling races under the Dubai Pulse Programme, which have drawn hundreds of participants from Hatta and neighbouring areas. In collaboration with key partners from the government and private sectors, including Dubai Municipality and the Roads and Transport Authority, we have significantly enhanced Hatta’s sports infrastructure by developing interconnected mountain biking trails, hiking routes, and specialised cycling tracks to accommodate participants of all skill levels.

He added, “Our vision for Hatta is to provide a diverse array of sporting events that appeal to all age groups and interests. These include cycling, mountain biking, long-distance running races, hiking, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, walking tours, obstacle races, and motorsport events like the Dubai International Baja and Hatta Ramadan Tournament. Signature events such as the Dubai International Hero and obstacle challenge races further highlight Hatta’s unique sports offerings. We are also committed to increasing private sector participation by involving local companies in organising a variety of community events that cater to all segments of society, such as Hatta Outdoors, Hattan Investment, Harpers Mountain Bikes, Hatta Sports Club, and Wadi Hub. In collaboration with Brand Dubai and Hattan Investment, two football and basketball courts will be built during the Hatta Winter events, providing free access for residents and visitors of the Hatta region.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, highlighted the significant impact of last year’s edition of the initiative in promoting Hatta and its natural beauty. He noted the unprecedented number of events and activities organised with the participation of various government, semi-government, and private sector entities, which attracted a large number of visitors. This overwhelming response encouraged the organising committee to extend this year’s event to a full month of activities.

He added that the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism is committed to contributing to the Hatta Winter initiative by organising fireworks displays every Friday and Saturday. The Department will also promote the events and workshops through its platforms and guide visitors to activity locations to ensure they enjoy the full experience, he said.

Organised by DET as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival's 30th anniversary celebrations, Hatta x DSF invites visitors to immerse themselves in an exciting outdoor experience. Running until 5 January 2025, the event offers a blend of adventure and relaxation, featuring activities like mountain biking, zip-lining, and kayaking, amidst stunning views of Hatta’s natural beauty. Visitors can also enjoy enchanting lighting displays, captivating fireworks every weekend, live music performances, and artisanal cafés serving the finest seasonal beverages.

Hamda Mohammed Mubarak Albasata, Head of Sama Dubai, said, “Dubai Media Incorporated is proud to cover the Hatta Winter initiative through Sama Dubai channel with five diverse programmes airing daily and weekly. These programmes blend social, cultural, entertainment, and historical themes, showcasing the unique beauty and landmarks of Hatta, along with highlights from Dubai. The content features engaging segments, including interviews with Hatta residents, festival visitors, and activities around Leem Lake. Additionally, Dubai Media Incorporated will provide comprehensive coverage of all festival events and participants, amplifying the experience across social media platforms. This includes conducting in-depth interviews with festival partners to bring the event to life for a wider audience.”

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.