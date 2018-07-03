Have a beach camp adventure at The Long Beach Campground in Ras Al Khaimah

This coming spring and winter season, you can explore a fabulous beach front camp at Long Beach Campground at the Bin Majid Beach Hotel.

Overnight stays in a traditional bell tent are available from October 4th until the end of April.

You can take part in a range of activities such as beautiful sunrise yoga sessions, breakfast buffets and outdoor BBQ dinners prepared live using traditional camp methods.

There are also moonlight cinema showings by a bonfire with popcorn and roasted moarsmallows and an infinity pool and bar; buggy pathways, spa and wellness including outdoor hot tub and sauna, new pool attraction activities for adults and the kids, and a petting zoo.

Best of all, all you need to do is show up and be ready for the adventure. The hotel provides everything you need.

For bookings, call 8005700 or visit www.binmajid.com