Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

By E247

The 22nd edition of the Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition – Dubai Derma 2023, is set to take place March 1st-3rd at the Dubai World Trade Centre.



The largest scientific dermatology gathering in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Indian Subcontinent region will bring together dermatology specialists, industry leaders, and key decision-makers from the region and across the world.



Approximately 340 international speakers will share their expertise through 360 scientific sessions that feature 80 workshops, and 90 digital poster presentations by international professionals will be on display.



Key topics that will be addressed at the event include medical, therapeutic, pediatric, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology. Clinical case presentations aimed at enhancing understanding of various new procedures and diagnostic approaches are among the key highlights of the event.



Dubai Derma 2023 is expecting to see more than 24,000 visitors from 114 participating countries to discuss scientific knowledge and explore business opportunities in the sector.



More than 1,440 international brands will be on display from over 480 regional and global companies.

The exhibition will also feature dedicated country pavilions from Korea, France, and Italy, where their most popular products from major global brands will be available for purchase and distribution.

Amb. Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of Dubai Derma and Chairman of INDEX Holding, stated: “As we get older, taking care of ourselves is more important than ever, and our skin is the first line of defence. Dubai Derma is one of the most important gatherings for laser and skincare professionals in the world, and this 22nd edition will be sure to enlighten and educate all those who attend.”



Dr. Ibrahim Galadari, Professor of Dermatology and Chairman of Dubai Derma Conference commented: “Dubai Derma is an active platform which promotes Continuing Medical Education, strengthens cooperation and exchange of knowledge and research among physicians in the Gulf, Arab countries, and worldwide. Dubai Derma has established itself as the leading medical event in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Indian Subcontinent region and one of the best in the world. The event will host global prominent speakers from all over the world, and will serve as a golden opportunity to meet in Dubai, the Jewel of the UAE.”



Under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of Dermatology and Aesthetics,’ the event will provide a platform for industry players and professionals from across the world.



Several lectures and workshops will address the latest developments in the field of dermatology, medical and aesthetics aspects, therapeutics and drugs, as well as discuss the most important issues related to the sector, including the challenges it faces and ways to overcome them.



Dr. Hassan Galadari, Head of the Scientific Committee for Dubai Derma, said: "This year's Dubai Derma is a celebration of the field, the people working in it and those training to be future dermatologists. The meeting promises an event that is equally educational and interactive as it is engaging and relevant. If you love dermatology and have that passion for it, you will need to attend."



Dubai Derma 2023 also comprises four-days of pre-conferences and workshops that include specialised courses before the initial event, from February 26th to March 1st, which deal with the latest scientific developments in the treatment of serious and cosmetic skin diseases. Course topics include Psoriasis, Pediatric Dermatology, Difficult Clinical Dermatology Cases, Diseases Affecting the Face Skin and How to Reach a Proper Diagnosis, A Complete Hair Course, and so many more that cover specialized areas on the body.



The Arab Academy of Dermatology and Aesthetics (AADA), the largest, most influential, and representative dermatology group in the Arab region, will also host an AADA Fellowship Course on Dermatology, Aesthetics & Laser.



The course programme will begin a day before Dubai Derma as a pre-course and continue to run throughout the event, and cover specialised scientific procedures to enhance the skills and techniques through enhanced courses.



The global dermatological market size is valued at more than USD 20 billion and is projected to reach nearly USD 60 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.5 percent from 2021 to 2030.

The demand for specialised dermatology devices is increasing due to the high demand for early diagnosis of diseases and skin conditions.



Dubai Derma is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, in cooperation with the Pan Arab League of Dermatology, Arab Academy of Dermatology Aesthetics (AADA) and GCC League of Dermatologists.



The event is also supported by the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL), Pakistan Association of Dermatologists, Sri Lanka College of Dermatologists, Georgian Association of Photodermatology and Skin Cancer. Dubai Derma is also a regional official supporter of the World Congress of Dermatology that will be held from July 3rd-8th and is organized by the International League of Dermatological Societies.







Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.