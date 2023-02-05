Dubai World Dental Meeting kicks off

By Emirates247

Dubai World Dental Meeting discusses latest dentistry trends

The Dubai World Dental Meeting (DWDM) officially kicked off today for three days and includes some of the most advanced workshops that highlight insightful topics in the field of dentistry.

DWDM is hosting nearly 200 regional and international participants who are attending workshops with dental experts who teach their specialties around the world. The agenda of DWDM focuses on various important topics that include Implantology, Orthodontics, Restorative Surgery, and Aesthetics that also include details for rehabilitation, bone regeneration, teeth restoration, dental implants, dental restoration, cosmetic dentistry and the latest methods and techniques applied in dental treatment that offer great value to dentists and consultants in the field.

These courses are specifically important to help dentists sharpen their skills and learn about various techniques that suit different patients and helping them to feel comfortable while attaining the best results. All workshops are CME accredited by the Ministry of Health and Prevention in the UAE, International Congress for Health Specialties, and the American Dental Association Continuing Education Recognition Program.

The Dubai World Dental Meeting precedes the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition, where more than 66,000 people from 155 countries are expected to attend the largest annual scientific dental conference and exhibition in the World. The events are organized annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Organization LLC, a member of INDEX Holding.

