Feel Good Tea Co: soothing worries with an ancient tradition

Between the potentially harmful effects of technology addiction, career anxiety and a growing debt burden, young people today have plenty of reasons to stress.



Mohammad Alhawari, the Emirati founder and CEO of Dubai-based start-up Feel Good Tea Co., is aiming to soothe those modern worries with an ancient tradition: drinking herbal tea.



“Now more than ever I think people need things that ground them and center them, that’s why meditation has blown up, that’s why yoga is something that’s super huge ... tea is this other vehicle for that.” Says Mohammad Alhawari



Mohammad’s products — blends of organic tea leaves, herbs and spices pressed into glass tubes called “Tea Pods” packed in a completely personalized tea box, aimed at millennial women – are sold on their extremely user-friendly website, as well as on Talabat, Deliveroo and InstaShop delivered right to your doorstep within hours. A AED 129 box of 15 Tea Pods is available in flavors like “Strawberry Cream Ceylon”, “Gingerbread Spice” and “Cherry Blossoms”.



Feel Good Tea Co. products not only focus on unique blends and flavors, but also on a unique tea experience using loose leaf teas. Most people find it much easier to just use tea bags, it can greatly increase the efficiency and ease of making a pot of tea. However, there can be great pleasure found in the act of handling the loose tea. You are able to touch, see, and smell the leaves, both in their dry and wet forms. The ritual of brewing the perfect cup can be both relaxing and contemplative, not to mention the ability to create a cup of tea that perfectly suits your own personal preferences.



Mohammad’s focus today is on building and scaling the business. “My goal is for Feel Good Tea Co. to be the household tea brand of the millennial generation,” he says. “There’s really no one who speaks to tea in that way. Simply put, tea just makes us feel good, and we are on a mission to spread awareness of tea rituals to everyone that we touch, and inspire a culture of tea lovers.”

