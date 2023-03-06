Hamdan bin Mohammed launches a campaign to raise awareness on the Emirati Genome Program

By E247

Implemented by the Dubai Health Authority, the campaign seeks to highlight the Programme’s strategic objectives and the importance for Emiratis to participate in it

Crown Prince of Dubai underscores the importance of the Programme in further developing the healthcare system for current and future generations

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has launched a national campaign to raise awareness on the Emirati Genome Programme in Dubai and its strategic objectives. Implemented by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the new campaign will also seek to highlight the importance for Emiratis to register with the Programme.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said the UAE leadership is committed to enhancing scientific research as part of the country’s strategic objectives to support innovation and development across vital sectors, including healthcare. The UAE places a high priority on creating one of the world's best healthcare sectors and providing an enabling environment that supports scientists and various forms of scientific research, His Highness said.

Sheikh Hamdan added that the Emirati Genome Programme is a key health and scientific initiative that must be supported by various members of the community, including institutions, authorities, and individuals. He also underscored the importance of the Programme in further developing the healthcare system for current and future generations and consolidating the UAE’s leadership in the field of genomic studies, which seeks to understand genetics to reduce the prevalence of chronic and epidemic diseases.

The new campaign was launched in the presence of His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, and a number of senior officials.

The Emirati Genome Programme is being executed in Dubai by G42 Healthcare, in collaboration with DHA. The Authority will work with G42 Healthcare to provide Emiratis in Dubai with information on the importance and the strategic objectives of the Programme as well as how they can register for it.

The Programme aims to build the first de novo Emirati reference genome, based on the DNA of UAE nationals. This will allow scientists, researchers and medical experts to understand the unique genetic make-up of Emiratis, which will help establish the foundation for innovation in health and wellness in the UAE.

The Emirati Genome Programme is an ambitious national study that aims to draw a comprehensive genetic map for UAE citizens to accelerate the development of advanced preventive and personalised healthcare solutions. The project utilises the most advanced AI technologies for genome to identify genetic causes and predict susceptibility to diseases.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.