Men who work long hours twice as likely to go bald

By Bang

Men who work long hours are twice as likely to go bald.

A new study has revealed that those who work longer than 52 hours a week are twice as likely to lose their hair.

Researchers in South Korea, where it is commonplace to work long hours, studied more than 13,000 men between the ages of 20 and 59. It is suggested that the stress caused by long hours causes a change in hormone levels in certain areas of the body.

Lead researcher Kyung-Hun Son said: "The results of this study demonstrate that long working hours is significantly associated with the increased development of alopecia in male workers."

He also suggested that younger people should be more wary about losing their locks.

"Limitation of working hours in order to prevent alopecia may be necessary from younger workers, such as those in their 20s and 30s, at which hair loss symptoms start to appear."