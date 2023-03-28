By E247

MoHAP signs strategic partnership with AstraZeneca to enhance healthy quality of life and combat noncommunicable diseases.

• The partnership to improve the well-being of the individual and society through a world-class health system.

• MoU to strengthen strategic partnerships with the private sector to enhance the quality of life in UAE.

• MoU: A series of workshops, events, and initiatives to be held.

• Al Rand: We are keen to enhance the quality of life in the UAE through state-of-the-art healthcare system.



In an effort to foster a healthy lifestyle and tackle noncommunicable diseases, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has entered into a strategic partnership with AstraZeneca, a leading biopharmaceutical company. The collaboration aims to improve the quality of life for individuals and society by developing a world-class healthcare system.

The memorandum of understanding, formalizing this collaboration, was signed in Dubai by HE Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, the Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, and Ruud Dobber, AstraZeneca Executive Vice President for the Biopharmaceuticals Business Unit.

Scopes of cooperation

According to the MoU, both parties have agreed on specific areas of cooperation and coordination to support the planning, implementation, and strategic follow-up of initiatives related to promoting the quality of life in the UAE and combating non-communicable diseases. The collaboration will focus on medical fields such as oncology, cardiovascular diseases, renal diseases, and respiratory diseases.

The partnership will also stimulate and support national initiatives that promote healthy lifestyles and reduce morbidity rates resulting from non-communicable diseases.

Organizing workshops & awareness events

The MoU mandates the organization of workshops, events, and initiatives that contribute to supporting the Ministry's awareness and educational efforts in enhancing the quality of a healthy life and combating non-communicable diseases. Additionally, the partnership will support training and capacity building programs related to the areas covered by the scope of cooperation between the two parties.

Positive results

HE Dr. Hussein Al Rand stressed that this partnership will not only support the National Policy for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), but will also help improve the quality of life for individuals and society through a world-class healthcare system, and will increase the public awareness of non-communicable diseases as well as provide support to patients and the public while also promoting healthy practices as part of the National Wellbeing Strategy 2031.

Dr. Al Rand said: "We are optimistic that this strategic partnership will yield tangible positive results that would enhance the health and safety of the community. The Ministry will continue to work jointly with partners to achieve common goals and improve the quality of healthy life in the UAE."

Under this partnership, both entities will cooperate to organize educational and awareness programs to reduce non-communicable diseases nationwide, Al Rand added.

Supporting UAE Vision

For his part, Sameh El Fangary Country President for the GCC at AstraZeneca, said that AstraZeneca is proud of partnering with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, adding that the company looks forward to collaborating with the Ministry to enhance the quality of a healthy life and combat noncommunicable diseases and disease factors.

El Fangary stressed that the constructive collaboration between government entities and the private sector will certainly reflect positively on people's lives and health.

Furthermore, El Fangary emphasized that AstraZeneca is committed to supporting the UAE vision, achieving its goals in the field of healthy quality of life, and contributing to the building of a world-class healthcare system.



