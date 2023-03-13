MoHAP urges customers to utilise online services to import personal medicines, medical equipment

By E247

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) is encouraging customers to take advantage of two online services to import personal medicines and medical equipment.

The first service allows customers to obtain electronic approvals for importing personal medicines for their personal use during their stay in the country, as long as it does not exceed six months. However, if they need to bring controlled drugs, they are only allowed to bring enough for a maximum of three months and must provide all the necessary documentation.

The second service is for importing medical equipment, including a wide range of medical and surgical devices and spare parts, medical and surgical supplies, materials, supplies, equipment, and spare parts used in dentistry, surgical aesthetic medicine, the dental industry, prosthetic parts, equipment used in medical and diagnostic laboratories and their reagents, as well as those used in the manufacture and installation of prosthetics or supporting or prosthetic devices for people with disabilities.

To benefit from these services, customers should visit the Ministry's website or smart application, fill in the required data, attach necessary documents, and pay the application fees. If the initial request meets the requirements and conditions, it will be approved with a validity of sixty days, and customers must complete the necessary shipping procedures within this period. Once they obtain the bill of lading and pay the required fees, they can submit a request for permission to clear the shipment.

If they meet all the necessary requirements and conditions, the approval will be granted electronically, and the permission can be printed from the electronic system and is valid for sixty days from the date of issuance. However, it is important to note that this permission is subject to the approval of the Ministry's inspectors for customs clearance upon arrival at the country's ports and before the marketing of medical equipment locally.

Dr. Ruqaya Al Bastaki, Head of the Drug Department at MOHAP, stated that authorising the import of personal medicines and medical equipment is crucial to enhancing the standard of healthcare services in the country. By offering top-notch electronic services, MOHAP seeks to elevate the overall quality of life for its customers, according to international best practices.

