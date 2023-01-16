Revolutionary Breakthrough: Artificial Pancreas Successfully Tested in Diabetic Patients

British doctors have successfully tested an artificial pancreas on 26 volunteers with type 2 diabetes, stabilizing their blood sugar and insulin levels. According to Nature Medicine, diabetes, both type 1 and type 2, disrupts sugar metabolism and causes imbalances in the body.

Symptoms include non-healing wounds, a weak immune system, and urinary tract infections.

The World Health Organization reports that 463 million people worldwide suffer from diabetes, with type 2 linked to chronic high blood sugar and obesity.

The artificial pancreas, tested in Britain, constantly monitors sugar levels and pumps insulin into the blood as needed. Results over a four-week period showed that it was successful, with doctors observing stable blood sugar levels in 66% of the time. Additionally, the new treatment method reduced the average blood sugar level by 36% compared to insulin injections.

