SEHA to showcase solutions for MENA region’s biggest healthcare challenges

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, the UAE’s largest healthcare network, is exhibiting at and hosting Arab Health Conference, as an Official Congress Partner.

The company’s representatives will also be speaking on multiple panels to discuss the latest trends within the MENA region’s healthcare sector. Arab Health is the premier medical and healthcare conference in the Middle East for over 45 years, and will be held in the Dubai World Centre from 27th to 30th January, 2020.

Leading executives and clinicians from SEHA will be attending the event, as part of Arab Health’s plenary sessions. This year, Dr. Anwar Salam, Executive Director of the Medical and Technical Affairs, SEHA will shed more light and discuss infant mortality rates in the MENA region. Furthermore, Dr. Sallam will be sharing more insights on SEHA’s role in continuous medical education for medical practitioners, and its academic initiatives – in medical schools - as part of the UAE’s wider reform of healthcare sector.

Dr. Nasser Ammash, Chief Executive Officer, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, will also be providing an overview of the new hospital – a joint venture with Mayo Clinic, covering, its approach to delivering healthcare, insights on the latest applications implemented. Joining Dr. Ammash’s panel will be the Head of Cardiology at SSMC, Dr. Abdul Majeed Al-Zubaidi, who will be elaborating on the hospital’s strategy for treating the most prevalent cardiac diseases.

SEHA leaders will be participating In other plenary sessions dedicated to tackling healthcare challenges facing the region. Dr. Ahmed Al-Rifai, Head of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at SSMC will be discussing liver disease in the MENA region, and Dr. Muhammad Al-Saari, Head of Nephrology at SMMC will be discussing the most pressing kidney disease issues affecting the MENA region. Both experts will also be offering their insights on the latest diagnostics and advanced treatment in liver and kidney diseases. Similarly, Dr. Walid Zaher, Director of Research and Development, SSMC, will be speaking about Precision Medicine and the innovations emerging as a response to the needs of this field.

SEHA operates 12 hospitals with 2,644 beds, 46 Primary Healthcare Clinic, 10 Disease Prevention and Screening Center, three Mobile Clinics, one School Clinic, two Blood banks, four Dental Centers, two Employee Healthcare Centers, and one Vaccination Center. It partners with leading healthcare institutions such as John Hopkins Medicine International, as part SEHA’s mandate to deliver world-class healthcare services. Most recently, the healthcare provider partnered with U.S. non-profit organization, Mayo Clinic, to establish a joint venture to operate Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City – the UAE’s largest hospital.

