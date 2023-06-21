Here are Dubai’s top spots to spend the long Eid Al Adha weekend

Eid Al Adha is just around the corner, and with Dubai’s highly anticipated Dubai Summer Surprises coinciding with the joyous occasion this year, the whole city is filled with incredible offers to celebrate. Bring the upcoming holiday weekend to life with the best food, buys and experiences at leading hotspots like Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Al Seef, and more.

Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Nestled in the heart of Dubai, this Arabian-style marketplace kicks off its summer surprises with an extraordinary line-up of performances to celebrate the holiday. From hand pan players and traditional falconry displays to the enchanting melodies of bagpipes and drummers, visitors can expect entertainment around every corner. Tuck into a delicious Eid feast (or two) with loved ones overlooking the Burj Al Arab at any one of Souk Madinat’s reputed waterfront eateries.

When: 28 –30 June

Al Seef

Make the long weekend a truly memorable occasion at Al Seef, a picturesque destination where the UAE’s past and present meet. Set against Dubai Creek, its old-world architecture pairs perfectly with modern dining spots and activities for the whole family. Visit Al Seef’s Museum of Illusions for a fun and interactive edutainment experience, before exploring its souq for the perfect Eid gifts. The iconic destination is also dishing out exclusive staycation deals at its three spectacular hotels this Eid Al Adha. Al Seef’s Heritage Hotel, Curio Collection, replete with iconic wind towers and views of the nearby souks and alleyways, is the perfect choice to tap into local heritage. Keep an eye out for the staycation deals at Al Seef’s Hampton by Hilton or Canopy by Hilton hotels as well!

When: 28 –30 June

Dine and dance at Last Exit, Al Khawaneej Walk, and Boxpark

There’s no time like Eid to revel in the richness of Emirati heritage. Last Exit, Dubai’s coolest food truck spot, and its neighbouring shopping destination, Al Khawaneej Walk, are set to host a delightful schedule of cultural entertainment, such as Al Ayyala dance performances and more to mesmerise visitors. At Boxpark, indulge in a variety of exclusive Eid dining and shopping deals while having all kinds of fun exploring the industrial-style shopping destination. Each of these Dubai hotspots is known and loved for its food, fun, and flair – make sure to visit for a long weekend well spent.

When: 28 –30 June

Win big at Mudon Community Centre, Al Khawaneej Walk Community Centre, Serena Marketplace, Villanova Marketplace and Shorooq Community Centre

Give yourself the ultimate Eid gift – a chance to win AED200,000! Spend AED200 at any of these charming community centres near you from the 15 June until the second day of Eid to put yourself in the running to win this life-changing prize. Better yet, every AED200 you spend counts as another ticket with your name in the draw! The lucky winners will be selected during the Eid Al Adha holiday.

