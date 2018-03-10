High turnout in "Celebrate Kuwait" in Dubai

Kuwaiti artist Daffy and his band performed on Friday at the "Celebrate Kuwait" festival in Dubai, which was organised by the Kuwait Business Council, in collaboration with Emaar Properties and Gastronomica, the holding company of the restaurant chain, Slider Station, in Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, countries.

With thousands of fans in attendance, the concert was held at Rise-Dubai Creek Harbour during the festival, as a first-of-its-kind event that showcases young Kuwaiti talents and businesses. With an enthusiastic young crowd, Daffy began his performance with the hit songs, "Samboosa" and "EE LAA," which have attracted over 20 million views on YouTube. Daffy is famous for his unique fusion of the Khaliji dialect and hip-hop music. Accompanying Daffy on the song, Flipperachi, was Bahraini artist DJ Outlaw, who performed with enthusiasm.

Basil Al Salem, Founder and CEO of Gastronomica, the official sponsor of the festival, said, "As a Kuwaiti company that believes in supporting national initiatives and local talents, we are proud to see our youth showcase their skills and creativity to multinational visitors at this unique festival."

"Innovation is the core of our corporate values. Our group is proud to have over 18 restaurants that offer unique dining concepts with a Kuwaiti spirit and at international standards," he added.

The audience enjoyed the festival's various activities, which included sporting events featuring interactive martial arts and group exercises offered by the "UFC Gym" champions, as well as live demonstrations of football skills and tactics, with the participation of coaches from the "GOAL!" Academy. The festival also includes several activities for children, such as face painting and an innovative craft workshop, as well as a family photography corner It also features Kuwaiti quizzes, a Kuwaiti-Emirati market, and prize draws for airline tickets.

The Kuwait Business Council in Dubai is inviting the public to attend the second day of the festival on Saturday, 10th March from 12:00 to 24:00, to enjoy over 25 entertainment activities and surprises. For more details, please visit the Council’s official website, "www.kuwaitbc.ae."