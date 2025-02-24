Homes r Us Celebrates Togetherness with ‘Ramadan Made at Home’

Leading home décor and furniture brand, Homes r Us, has launched its much-anticipated Ramadan collection, bringing warmth, style, and functionality to homes in celebration of the Holy Month. Inspired by the true essence of the season, the ‘Ramadan Made at Home’ collection is designed to transform every corner of the home into a space for togetherness, reflection, and celebration.

From the serene early hours of suhoor to the cherished gatherings at iftar and the peaceful evenings of reflection, Ramadan is a time when home becomes the setting for meaningful moments. Homes r Us presents a carefully curated range of furniture, décor, and kitchenware that enhances the backdrop of the Ramadan experience, making every meal, gathering, and quiet moment even more special.

The collection seamlessly blends contemporary aesthetics with timeless tradition, offering elegant dining sets perfect for hosting iftar, cozy seating for late-night conversations, and sophisticated décor that sets a warm and inviting ambiance. Thoughtfully designed kitchen essentials also ensure that preparing and sharing meals with loved ones becomes a delightful experience.

The collection also features an exquisite selection of decorative lanterns and lighting, beautifully crafted wall art, elegant décor, sophisticated glassware, and stylish accents designed to bring the spirit of Ramadan into every room. Each piece is thoughtfully curated to infuse homes with a sense of celebration and togetherness throughout the Holy Month.

With a commitment to quality and thoughtful design, Homes r Us continues to be the go-to destination for those looking to create a welcoming and harmonious home during Ramadan and beyond. The new ‘Ramadan Made at Home‘ collection is now available across all Homes r Us stores and online on https://view.publitas.com/homes-r-us/hru-digital-catalogue_final-output/page/1 , inviting customers to explore and bring home the essence of Ramadan.

For more information, visit www.homesrus.ae or follow @homesrusstores on social media for home inspiration.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.