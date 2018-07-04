How McDonald’s is bringing football fever to your plate

Football fever is running high and McDonald’s, the official restaurant of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, is getting in on the game in a big way. To whet the fans’ appetite, McDonald’s UAE has launched a selection of limited edition munchies that are perfect for in-game snacking.

This World Cup, McDonald’s UAE is elevating the humble fries, just to sate the fans’ appetite. The new Chilli Cheese Fries are crispy golden French fries topped with oozing Nacho Cheese sauce, a dollop of flavorful Chilli Con Carne style sauce and a liberal garnish of fresh, crispy onions and spicy Jalapenos, making it a delicious snack for the game.

To ensure the fans can fully get into the spirit of the championship, McDonald’s UAE is also giving away free horns on McDelivery Service orders during this World Cup for them to celebrate those thrilling moments. In fact, with two new designs every week, there are six different horns to collect.

Finally, to wrap it up after an exhausting roller coaster of a game, there is the limited edition Big Tasty Team meal, which features a succulent halal beef / chicken patty between football-shaped buns, crafted specially for the World Cup with painstaking detail. What more could a hungry footie fan want?