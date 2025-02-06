“I Look Forward to Sharing Alexey Shor’s Music” Declares Gil Shaham as InClassica 2025 Draws Closer

Acclaimed American violinist Gil Shaham will be making a triumphant return to the InClassica International Music Festival in April 2025, bringing his exceptional artistry to the heart of Dubai for the festival’s 14th annual edition. This globally celebrated event, taking place from the 6th to the 21st of the month, will unite classical music’s finest performers for two weeks of extraordinary concerts, with Shaham set to headline not one, but two performances, which will be featuring works from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Felix Mendelssohn, Johannes Brahms, and Composer-in-Residence Alexey Shor.

Reflecting on his past experiences with InClassica, Shaham shared his excitement about rejoining the festival and returning to Dubai, remarking that “it has been an honour to be part of this festival in the past. My personal experience with InClassica was one of sharing music with friends; it is a special occasion for accomplished musicians, passionate music lovers and others to interact together. I am looking forward to April and feel very lucky to be part of the InClassica International Music Festival once again!”

“Dubai is becoming a hub for music as well”, he continued. “Music brings people together and enriches all of our lives. I grew up with this music and devoted most of my life to it and I believe it makes people’s lives better, so being part of a new frontier and playing this music in the GCC is a great honour.”

Shaham’s performances will both be hosted at the spectacular Dubai Opera on the 14th and 16th of April respectively, where the violinist will be collaborating with the esteemed Franz Schubert Filharmonia for the first time in his career, under the direction of two distinguished conductors – Maestros Tomas Grau and Sergey Smbatyan.

“I am very much looking forward to these collaborations”, he declared. “Sergey and I have performed several times before, including in Dubai, but this will be my first time working with Maestro Grau and the Franz Schubert Filharmonia. We will meet in February in Barcelona and will be well prepared for our concerts in April! It should be really fun.”

Shaham’s repertoire for InClassica 2025 is a carefully curated blend of beloved classics and contemporary masterpieces. For his first concert within the festival, the evening will open with the Overture to Mozart’s seminal opera The Marriage of Figaro, followed by Alexey Shor’s Violin Concerto No. 4, and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4 in A major, ‘Italian’. On his second visit, audiences can enjoy the soloist’s inimitable interpretations of Alexey Shor’s Violin Concerto No. 1 ‘Seascapes’, and St. Elmo Barcarole, with the orchestra then set to close proceedings with Brahms’s monumental Symphony No. 1.

“I believe each evening will surprise audiences and at the same time comfort them with much beloved and familiar music,” Shaham said. “As a violinist, I enjoy playing Alexey Shor’s solos as they allow the instrument to sing and interplay with the orchestra almost like a protagonist in an opera would. Each evening has an arc to it and the selections both contrast and complement each other.”

Shaham’s connection to Alexey Shor’s music runs deep, with the violinist often having performed his works in the past, and this year’s festival takes on an even more special significance since it will be honouring the composer’s 55th birthday. The violinist reflected on this celebration, as well as Shor’s distinct style, which has now won plaudits among critics and audiences worldwide, as he stated that “I am happy and honored to be part of this celebration of my friend Alexey Shor’s 55th birthday. I believe he has described his pieces as being related to the ‘grand style’ he grew up hearing. My personal experience is that audiences consistently respond well to his compositions and even these days as I am practicing at home preparing for the concerts, my family members are humming and whistling his melodies. I look forward to sharing his music!”

For more information about the 2025 InClassica International Music Festival make sure to visit the official website at inclassica.com.

