Iconic Address Downtown opens doors to hotel guests

Address Downtown, the flagship hotel under Emaar Hospitality Group's premium lifestyle Address Hotels + Resorts brand, has opened its doors to hotel guests, marking the arrival of Dubai's much-loved destination, popular among visitors from across the world.

Address Downtown has opened with several innovative features including new restaurant concepts, additional rooms and suites, The Spa at Address Downtown, and a brand-new interior design.

With 220 guest rooms and suites, several of them opening to spectacular views of the iconic Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Fountain, Address Downtown will add additional features in the coming days.

Olivier Harnisch, Chief Executive Officer of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: "Address Downtown holds a very special place in the hearts of all discerning travellers and guests. Defined by its central location overlooking Burj Khalifa, the hotel has consistently secured the world's leading tourism and hospitality awards.

"With the opening of Address Downtown, Emaar is bringing to life a crowning glory in its hotel assets. Working with world-leading designers and consultants, the all-new Address Downtown ushers in an exceptional lifestyle choice and set new standards in luxury hospitality. The hotel will continue to uphold its distinctive positioning of 'where life happens'."