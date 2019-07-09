Incredible prizes up for grabs this Dubai summers surprises

By Staff

The 22nd edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), Dubai’s annual citywide summer festival organized by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), is well underway with many prizes up for grabs this summer season! From cars and cash to shopping vouchers and more, there are so many ways to win big this DSS.

RAKBANK and MasterCard

DSS key sponsors, RAKBANK and MasterCard, are giving shoppers who spend more than AED 250 using a RAKBANK MasterCard Debit or Credit Card at Dubai’s shopping malls the chance to win their spends back during DSS. Shoppers can win up to AED 1,000 back, with one winner being selected each day throughout the festival. Those who spend AED 250 on RAKBANK digital wallet Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay will double their chances of winning.

Spend and win promotions

The Spin and Win promotion at Ibn Battuta Mall this summer is offering shoppers who spend AED 250 at any of their stores the opportunity to win daily instant prizes worth up to a staggering AED 500,000, as well as a chance to enter the grand prize draw to win a brand new Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 2019 edition. Shoppers can double their chances to win the grand prize by shopping during the weekdays. The summer fun also continues at Mercato Mall with their spend and win promotion, which gives everyone a chance to win a brand-new INFINITI QX70 or a dream family holiday of a lifetime to Thailand with every AED 200 spent.

Head to Dubai Festival City Mall, where everyone can win prizes every day during DSS when spending more than AED 300 at any store. In total, AED 100,000 worth of Dubai Festival City Mall vouchers will be given away, with 10 people each winning AED 10,000 worth of vouchers. Two lucky winners will be announced on a weekly basis across five weeks.

One winner will also take home a family-friendly seven-seater Lexus GX, 2019 model as the grand prize! Dragon Mart 2 will also be giving customers who spend AED 200 or more the opportunity to win up to three smartphones and ten shopping vouchers per week, and the chance to drive away with a brand-new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe. Additionally, those who spend AED 350 or more at City Centre Mirdif will have the chance to win a Nissan Patrol as the grand prize this DSS.

From now until 20 July, MasterCard holders will be captivated with priceless surprises at the Fashion Catwalk at The Dubai Mall. Shoppers spending AED 1,000 or more will have the chance to win extraordinary prizes that can be claimed in a unique way at a giant vending machine. Upon submitting the MasterCard receipt, guests can claim their gift vouchers which include trips and experience tickets from MasterCard as well as Emaar Entertainment experiences and retailer vouchers for up to AED 300 and more.

Shoppers with The Dubai Mall app will also be able to access a ‘surprise and delight’ of the day, where customers can win prizes on the app from participating retailers until 3 August. Shoppers just need to open the app where a pop-up will appear on screen, instructing customers to scratch and win the prize that will be instantly available to redeem.

For another chance to win at The Dubai Mall, one lucky winner will get the opportunity to win an Emaar gift card worth AED 1,000 by snapping a picture of themselves using the hashtag #TDMSurprizes during the festival.

Finally, don’t forget to bag a bargain at The Outlet Village, Jebel Ali with over 500 incredible brands to get the chance to win a AED 100,000 Meraas gift voucher.

DSMG Infiniti Raffle

The DSMG INFINITI Raffle gives DSS shoppers the chance to drive away with a fresh start to their future every week. Shoppers spending over AED 200 until 3 August at Al Bustan Centre, Al Mulla Plaza, Burjuman, Al Barsha Mall, City Centre Me’aisem, Dubai Outlet Mall, Etihad Mall, Oasis Mall, Reef Mall and Time Square Centre will receive a raffle coupon to be in the weekly grand prize draw. Every week, one lucky shopper will be able to take home an INFINITI Q30. The winners of the weekly raffle will be announced on 6 July, 13 July, 20 July, 27 July and 3 August 2019.

Majid Al Futtaim Malls

Shoppers visiting any of the Majid Al Futtaim Malls during DSS, including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, My City Centre Al Barsha and City Centre Al Shindagha, will enter a grand raffle draw when spending AED 300. The lucky winner will win AED 50,000 for a once in a lifetime shopping spree at any MAF mall during the festival. Additionally, Mall of the Emirates will be giving away an astounding AED 10,000 daily during the festival for shoppers who spend over AED 600.

Enjoy Dubai's mouthwatering culinary offerings this summer

Dubai’s top restaurants, unique food scene and exciting mall dining experiences.

MALL EATS

- Stop by Deli Boutique at Novotel Suites Dubai, Mall of the Emirates on a Tuesday or a Thursday from 12pm to 3pm for the all-you-can-eat barbeque buffet lunch. Hit the shops at Mall of the Emirates in the morning and finish off with a well-deserved lunch break!

- Gürkan Şef at City Walk offers an unmissable Monday night deal. Head to the steakhouse to get a buy-one-get-one-free offer on all burgers every Monday from 6:30pm to midnight.

- Build up an appetite at Dubai Marina Mall before making your way to Mazina at the Address Dubai Marina, where you can take a culinary adventure through the Mediterranean every Tuesday. From 7pm to 11pm, indulge in authentic kibbeh, creamy hummus, succulent mixed grills and more for just AED 180 per person.

- Transport to the Italian Alps at Apres in Mall of the Emirates, which overlooks Ski Dubai, and receive 50 per cent off the total bill every first Thursday of the month.

- Savour mouth-watering, fresh sushi for less at the uber-cool restaurant, Kanpai, in Souk Al Bahar. Enjoy 50 per cent off food and drinks every Sunday from 9pm to 2am while dining on some of the finest Japanese dishes.

- Rest tired legs from lots of shopping and embark on a culinary journey across the Middle East with Azkadenya in Mall of the Emirates. Azkadenya’s delectable set menu is available for just AED 89 and will be sure to provide enough energy to hit the stores again.

FOODIE DEALS

- Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah invites guests to enjoy a three-tier Summer Afternoon Tea at Peacock Alley, serving moreish sweet and savoury pastries, including their signature red velvet cheesecake. The afternoon tea is priced at just AED 80 per person from 2:30pm to 6:00pm daily.

- Popular Thai street food restaurant, Mango Tree has launched a new deal called ‘Woah Wednesdays’ where guests can try unlimited dishes served from 7pm to 9pm for AED 99 per person.

- Every Thursday, foodies can enjoy an authentic four-course signature set menu of hearty Italian dishes at Leonardo, Stella Di Mare, Dubai Marina for AED 249 per person from 7pm to 11pm.

- Carnivores will love the ‘Games of Bones’ deal on offer at jungle-themed Mama Zonia. Every Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 11pm, diners can tuck into 1/2 kg of beef back ribs and fries for AED 95.

- On Fridays at The Scene by Simon Rimmer, guests can enjoy a two-course menu for AED 99 or a three-course menu for AED 149 and tuck into British dishes such as smoked salmon carpaccio, beetroot risotto and beef cheek ragout.

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) has returned for its 22nd edition, making Dubai the ultimate destination to make memories this summer. With a calendar bustling with activities for families, couples and kids of all ages, Dubai is the place to be this summer.