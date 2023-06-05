Inside Burj Al Arab opens stunning 'observation lounge' at Iconic Hotel with the brand's new 24 karat gold experience

Inside Burj Al Arab (IBAA) just took luxury up a level, with the opening of its brand-new Observation Lounge at the iconic hotel’s stunning Experience Suite on the 25th Floor.

Providing unobstructed views of the breath-taking Arabian Gulf and incredible Dubai skyline, Inside Burj Al Arab guests can discover the untold stories of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and can also choose from several 24 Karat Gold Tour experiences, available exclusively at the hotel’s brand-new Observation Lounge.

Priced at AED 399 per person, each 24 Karat Gold Tour experience allows guests to step into the epitome of opulence at Dubai’s original home of luxury, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah and indulge in an irresistible golden treat at the end of each spectacular 60 to 90-minute tour. Nothing defines luxury better than a cup of rich cappuccino sprinkled with 24 Karat gold and now Inside Burj Al Arab tour guests can experience exactly that with the IBAA’s brand-new Golden Cappuccino tour offering.

If a Golden Cappuccino is not your beverage of choice, Inside Burj Al Arab ticket holders can opt for either a Golden Espresso Martini or a Golden Colada, both of which are of course sprinkled with 24 Karat gold. For those looking for some bubbles to end the tour, then a Champagne Tour package is also available at the Observation Lounge, also priced at AED 399.

The opening of the Observation Lounge at the hotel’s 25th floor and launch of the 24 Karat Gold Tour experiences is yet another milestone for Inside Burj Al Arab. Not just any tourist experience, Inside Burj Al Arab is amongst the must-see attractions in Dubai, providing exclusive tours and a stunning window into the all-suite hotel known for its boundary-pushing architecture, innovative design and opulent interiors.

